Thornbridge Investment Management is expanding its fund offerings by launching two new investment cells in partnership with Resilience Asset Management

London EC2N 2HE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thornbridge Investment Management Launches New Cells Under Fundline PCC in Partnership with Resilience Asset Management

Thornbridge Investment Management is pleased to announce the launch of two new investment cells under its recently incorporated Protected Cell Company, Fundline PCC Limited. The initiative marks a significant milestone in Thornbridge’s strategic expansion and its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative fund solutions for institutional and professional investors.

The two new cells are being launched in collaboration with Resilience Asset Management, who will act as the investment advisor for both structures. The collaboration brings together Thornbridge’s robust governance and hosting expertise with Resilience’s proven capabilities in specialist asset management.

Suntera Global, based in Guernsey, has been appointed as fund administrator, bringing their deep operational experience in administering fund structures. In addition, Bank of Butterfield has been engaged as custodian, offering secure and reliable custody services.

Fundline PCC Limited, incorporated in February 2025 in Guernsey, is wholly owned by Thornbridge Investment Management LLP. The PCC structure provides a flexible and efficient platform for launching bespoke investment strategies by lowering barriers and offering a single solution.

James Bedford, Partner at Thornbridge Investment Management, commented: “The launch of these new cells under Fundline PCC marks an exciting step forward for Thornbridge. Our partnership with Resilience Asset Management reflects our shared vision of delivering innovative, high-integrity investment solutions. We are also pleased to be working with Suntera Global and Bank of Butterfield, two highly regarded firms whose operational excellence will underpin the success of this initiative.”

This launch reinforces Thornbridge Investment Management’s commitment to creating transparent, well-governed investment solutions through strategic partnerships and institutional-grade infrastructure.

About Thornbridge Investment Management

We offer hosted fund management & regulatory hosting to appointed representatives. Based in the City of London, we provide outsourced solutions to investment firms and individuals under our regulatory umbrella. Our areas of focus are fund advisory, investment advisory and distribution.



For further information, please contact:

Thornbridge Investment Management LLP

Georgie Lawton

info@thornbridge.com

www.thornbridge.com





Attachment

Thornbridge Investment Management Launches Two New Cells Under Fundline PCC in Partnership with Resilience Asset Management Thornbridge Investment Management is expanding its fund offerings by launching two new investment cells in partnership with Resilience Asset Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.