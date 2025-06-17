New Study Finds Cylinder’s Virtual Digestive Health Program Cuts Sick Days by 17% Among Older Workers

Clinically validated GI care delivers measurable productivity gains and cost savings for employers

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today announced new findings demonstrating a 17% reduction in absenteeism among employees aged 50 and older who used its virtual digestive health platform. The results, to be published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, underscore Cylinder’s impact on workforce productivity and health care cost savings, particularly for older working adults with chronic gastrointestinal (GI) conditions.

In the first study of a digital digestive health program using employer-verified sick day data, researchers compared absenteeism rates among Metro Nashville Public Schools employees who participated in Cylinder’s program with those who did not. Among employees over 50, program participants took an average of 1.7 fewer sick days annually than their non-participating peers — saving employers approximately $672 per employee in direct salary costs.

This is important because employer spending on employees with GI disorders can range from $14,000 annually for chronic functional GI conditions to over $62,000 for those with Crohn’s disease. Even modest reductions in missed work can lead to meaningful savings and improved employee retention when multiplied across a workforce.

“Employers know that chronic GI issues drain productivity and increase costs, yet GI care remains one of the most overlooked health benefits,” said Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer at Cylinder. “This research shows that when older employees get access to the right care, they miss fewer days, feel better, and cost less to cover. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Productivity, backed by data

GI symptoms are a major cause of poor productivity and missed work. Cylinder’s digital platform — which combines symptom tracking, registered dietitian support, health coaching, and personalized care plans — is designed to address the full spectrum of digestive needs, including conditions and symptoms like GERD, irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, heartburn, bloating, constipation and more.

Key results from the study include:

17% fewer sick days among participants aged 50+ compared to matched controls



$672 in direct salary savings per older employee annually



Significant symptom improvements across all age groups, with an average of up to 42% reduction in symptoms reported



“Employers are increasingly looking for ways to manage rising health care costs while supporting employee well-being,” said Christopher Whaley, PhD, health economist at Brown University and co-author, “This research offers compelling evidence that targeted digital health interventions — like Cylinder’s digestive care program — can improve health outcomes and reduce productivity losses.”

With over 100,000 members helped to date, Cylinder continues to lead the industry in GI-first digital care, offering up to 5:1 ROI for employers. This latest study adds to a growing body of evidence linking digestive health care with measurable improvements in productivity and cost control.

To learn more about how Cylinder improves member health and employer ROI, visit www.cylinderhealth.com .

About Cylinder

Cylinder is the leading virtual digestive health provider, delivering personalized, clinician-backed care for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and symptoms including GERD, Ulcerative Colitis, celiac disease, bloating, gas and more. With a dedicated care team that includes GI doctors, registered dietitians, and health coaches, Cylinder has helped over 100,000 people across all 50 states to date. Its platform combines digital access with evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance quality of life. Backed by published, peer-reviewed clinical results, Cylinder delivers up to 5:1 ROI and industry-leading 13% employee engagement. Trusted by employers and health plans including Texas A&M University and US Foods, Cylinder is helping make GI care more accessible. Learn more at www.cylinderhealth.com .

Media Contact:

Merrita Villa

Director, External Communications

mvilla@cylinderhealth.com

