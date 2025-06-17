JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Awards $350,000 to Nonprofits and Classrooms

Annual Community Grants Program Has Funded More Than $2 Million in Vital Nonprofit Services and Education Across Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery has awarded $350,000 to support nonprofit organizations and educators in North San Luis Obispo County through its 2025 Community Grants program. This year, $300,000 has been distributed to local nonprofits to strengthen services in healthcare, education, youth development, senior support, and environmental stewardship, with an additional $50,000 going to classroom grants, helping teachers fund classroom supplies, field trips, and other enrichment activities that foster student-centered learning. Since its inception in 2013, the JUSTIN Community Grants Program has provided more than $2.1 million in funding to local nonprofits and classrooms.

“Paso Robles is more than just the place we work. It’s home to our employees, their families, and so many who make this region special,” said Molly Scott, senior director of grower and community relations at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “We’re proud to invest in local organizations that uplift and strengthen our community. Their work ensures Paso Robles continues to be a vibrant and supportive place for all.”

Some of this year’s funding will directly support:

“Thanks to the support of JUSTIN, we can continue bringing essential health services directly into the communities that need them most,” said Ronald Castle, chief executive officer, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. “This funding allows us to expand access and improve outcomes for individuals and families across the region.”

The full list of 2025 JUSTIN Community Grants recipients includes: Central Coast State Parks Association; Community Health Centers of the Central Coast; Creston Activities Town Center (CATCH); El Paso de Robles Pioneer Museum Foundation; Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo; One Cool Earth; Paso Robles Joint Unified School District; Paso Robles Library Foundation; Paso Robles Youth Arts Center; Senior Citizens United; Senior Volunteer Services; Studios on the Park; Templeton Community Library Association; Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association; Templeton Performing Arts Center Foundation; and Tolosa Children’s Dental.

Grant recipients are selected by a committee of JUSTIN employees who review applications for local projects that provide tangible benefits to the greater Paso Robles community. Applications open annually in January. For more information and updates about the Community Grants program, visit www.justinwinegrants.com. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a Restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.JUSTINwine.com. To learn more about our corporate social responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

