Isa Marina Announces New Single “Volver” A Dreamy Confession of Love Rediscovered

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isa Marina returns with “Volver”, an emotionally rich single that explores the tender terrain of love lost—and found again. Out June 18, the track marks a bold new chapter in Isa’s genre-fusing journey, blending reggaetón, R&B, and pop into a euphoric soundscape rooted in vulnerability, harmony, and divine timing. “Volver” is a hypnotic, emotionally charged track that serves as the first taste of her highly anticipated EP “Eros”, due out in October.

“Volver” was born from a moment of emotional clarity—one of those rare spaces between dreams and memory, where the heart whispers what pride tries to silence. Inspired by the idea that sometimes love doesn’t truly end, it just pauses, the song channels Isa’s belief in spiritual connection and surrender: that love comes back when it's meant to.

“This song came to me as both a surrender and a homecoming,” says Isa. “It’s about letting go of ego and recognizing that real love never fully disappears—it just waits for the right time to return.”

Produced by Jayallen (Jared Allen Grant), directed by Caliber Visions from Onzyte Productions and written by Isa herself, “Volver” is about two people who drifted apart but never truly let go. The track features layered vocal harmonies, influences from ’90s R&B, and a steady rhythm that supports its message of reconnection.

With “Volver”, Isa invites listeners into an emotional universe where reconciliation is sacred, pride is set aside, and love leads the way home. For more information on Isa Marina’s upcoming releases please visit: https://www.iamisamarina.com/

About Isa Marina

Isa Marina is a Bronx native of Dominican and Afro-Cuban descent, songwriter and classically trained dramatic soprano whose work blends reggaetón, R&B and pop with vocal techniques shaped by her background in opera. Fluent in English and Spanish, she writes and performs songs across languages and styles, drawing from personal experience and cultural roots. She began her career in 2011 with an internship at EMI Virgin Classics and later founded Norwood Entertainment, an independent label through which she develops and releases her music. Her discography includes the EPs Montage (2013), Mirrors, Vol. 1 (2016) and True Colors (2019), as well as singles such as "Take It Slow," "Good for Me," "Down," "Paid Up," "Dangerous," "Guaya" and "No Grey." Isa has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and has been featured by CNN en Español, Nylon and Remezcla. Her upcoming EP, Eros, is set for release in October 2025 and begins with the single Volver—out June 18—a track about returning to a connection that never fully disappeared.

Isa Marina - Volver (Visualizer)

