Next Generation Sequencing Market Set to Skyrocket: Projected to Reach $97.8 Billion by 2035 at 18.3% CAGR

Next Generation Sequencing Market Research, 2035

The global next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $97.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2035.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is experiencing significant growth in 2025, driven by advancements in genomic research and increasing applications in personalized medicine. Key factors contributing to this growth include the declining costs of sequencing technologies, which have made genomic analysis more accessible, and the rising demand for NGS in clinical diagnostics, particularly in oncology and rare disease detection. The global next generation sequencing market was valued at $13 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $97.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2035.

NGS has many advantages over traditional sequencing methods, such as Sanger sequencing. NGS is faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective, making it possible to analyze entire genomes or transcriptomes in a single run. Additionally, NGS can detect genetic variations, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and structural variations, that may be missed by other methods. Major market players covered in the report, such as -• Agilent Technologies, Inc.,• ILLUMINA INC.,• PRECIGEN INC,• Qiagen N.V,• abgi group,• F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG,• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ,• PerkinElmer, Inc,• Pacific Biosciences of California NGS has numerous applications in research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. In research, NGS can be used to study genetic diseases, identify biomarkers, and study the microbiome. In clinical diagnostics, NGS can be used to diagnose genetic disorders, detect cancer mutations, and monitor treatment response. In personalized medicine, NGS can be used to tailor treatments to an individual's genetic makeup, improving efficacy and reducing side effects.NGS has also enabled the emergence of new fields, such as metagenomics and epigenomics. Metagenomics allows for the study of entire microbial communities, providing insights into microbial diversity and function. Epigenomics allows for the study of changes in gene expression, which can have important implications for disease development and progression.In conclusion, NGS has revolutionized the field of genomics, providing a powerful tool for the analysis of genetic material. The speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of NGS have opened up new possibilities in research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine, paving the way for a more comprehensive understanding of genetic diseases and new approaches to treatment. About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

