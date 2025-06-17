Comfort Hounds Launches $250 Discount on In-Duct Air Purifiers for Home HVAC Systems

Comfort Hounds announces a $250 discount on in-duct air purifiers as part of a new effort to improve indoor air quality.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfort Hounds Heating & Cooling is offering a $250 discount on in-duct air purifiers for a limited time. This promotion highlights the company's continued focus on improving indoor air quality across residential properties. The discount is now available through Comfort Hounds’ HVAC and indoor air solutions.In-Duct Air Purifiers Installed to Work with HVAC Systems In-duct air purifiers are installed inside existing HVAC systems and clean the air that flows through the ductwork. These systems help reduce airborne particles such as dust, mold spores, pollen, and other allergens. They operate throughout the entire home and function quietly as part of the HVAC system.Indoor Air Quality Plays a Key Role in Home ComfortMaintaining clean indoor air can be important to overall comfort and health. Air purifiers that connect to the HVAC system can help reduce exposure to contaminants that may affect breathing, sleep, and general well-being. This type of air treatment works year-round with heating and cooling systems.Whole-Home Air Cleaning with Minimal Space RequirementsIn-duct systems often use UV-C light or other filtration technology to treat the air as it circulates. Unlike portable models, these purifiers clean air in every room without needing to be moved. Once installed, they require little maintenance and operate without visible equipment in living spaces.Get Involved in Service ImprovementsResidents in Raleigh, NC, and neighboring areas are encouraged to share their experiences and feedback with Comfort Hounds Heating & Cooling. By voicing their opinions, customers play a crucial role in refining the services offered, helping the company meet and exceed expectations. This feedback is invaluable in enhancing customer satisfaction and continually improving service delivery. For a direct link to submit feedback, visit https://www.mycomforthounds.com/ About Comfort Hounds Heating & CoolingComfort Hounds Heating & Cooling has been a cornerstone of the Greater Raleigh community for over two decades, providing exceptional HVAC services with a focus on customer satisfaction and community involvement. Known for their 5-star customer service and expert team of licensed technicians, Comfort Hounds Heating & Cooling offers everything from routine maintenance to complete system replacements, promoting optimal comfort in homes and small businesses alike. Additionally, the company is deeply committed to animal rescue and supports various local shelters and charities. Whether it's heating, cooling, or improving indoor air quality, Comfort Hounds Heating & Cooling is the go-to service provider for dependable, upfront solutions. To learn more about services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.mycomforthounds.com/

