GATEGROUP CLOSES CHF 1.4B REFINANCING TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION AND SUPPORT LONG-TERM STRATEGY

Zurich, June 17, 2025 – gategroup Holding AG and its subsidiaries (“gategroup” or the “Group”) have successfully closed a comprehensive refinancing package consisting of a EUR 675 million term loan, a USD 500 million term loan and a CHF 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility. The transaction supports the Group’s ongoing transformation, enhances its financial flexibility and positions it for continued growth.

The new financing marks gategroup’s debut as a Term Loan B (TLB) issuer and was priced on May 28, 2025 at the tighter end of the original guidance. The company is pleased to have attracted strong demand from a broad syndicate of top-tier global institutional investors and banking partners.

Proceeds from the refinancing will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including a EUR 250 million term loan A and a CHF 415 million revolving credit facility, as well as other loans and accrued interest. The transaction also provides additional liquidity for general corporate purposes.

“This successful refinancing represents a key milestone for gategroup. It reflects strong market confidence in our business and creates a solid capital structure to support our long-term strategic ambitions,” said Urs Schwendinger, Chief Financial Officer of gategroup. “With an extended maturity profile and improved financial flexibility, we are well positioned to drive operational excellence and growth across our global platform.”

The closing of the refinancing will lead to ratings upgrades by both Moody’s and S&P Global. The new corporate ratings are B2 and B+ respectively.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

IR@gategroup.com

mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup operates over 200 units in more than 60 countries, delivering culinary and retail excellence to passengers across all continents. Learn more at www.gategroup.com.

