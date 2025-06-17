Egg Replacement Ingredient Market to generate $4.9 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.1%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The egg replacement ingredient market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2035.Egg replacement ingredients refer to alternative substances used to replace eggs in food products while maintaining similar functional qualities, such as binding, emulsification, and moisture retention. These ingredients are primarily chosen to cater to dietary preferences such as veganism, allergies (egg or dairy intolerance), and concerns about sustainability and animal welfare. Common substitutes include plant-based proteins such as pea, chickpea, or soy protein, starches, oils, and dairy-based options such as whey or casein. As demand for plant-based and allergen-free foods increases, the egg replacement ingredient industry has expanded to include a wide range of products, ensuring that consumers can enjoy taste, texture, and nutrition of traditional egg-containing products without compromising their values or health requirements.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A239380 The global bakery and confectionery industry is one of the largest consumers of egg replacement ingredient industry, as eggs play a crucial role in product formulation by providing structure, moisture retention, binding, and emulsification. However, due to rise in egg prices, supply chain disruptions, and an increase in consumer preference for plant-based alternatives, manufacturers in this sector are actively reformulating recipes using egg substitutes which is expected to propel egg replacement ingredient market growth. The bakery industry is experiencing rapid transformation, with significant demand for vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free products, driving the adoption of starches, vegetable oils, plant proteins, and algal-based emulsifiers as egg replacements. Egg alternatives help preserve the texture, moisture, and aeration in cakes, cookies, muffins, and pastries. Increasing adoption of egg substitutes in the bakery and processed food industries is fueling demand for market.With the ongoing egg replacement ingredient market trends, the manufacturers are offering functional bakery products, such as high-protein, low-carb, and fiber-enriched baked goods, which has increased the appeal of plant-based egg alternatives that offer added nutritional benefits. In confectionery, egg replacements are used to stabilize emulsions and enhance mouthfeel in chocolates, nougat, and other sweet treats. Major bakery brands and artisanal producers are partnering with ingredient suppliers to develop customized formulations that replicate the functional properties of eggs while catering to evolving dietary preferences. The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has further expanded market opportunities for egg replacers, as bakeries have the ability to cater to niche dietary demands on a global scale. With the bakery and confectionery sector expected to grow steadily, the egg replacement ingredient market demand is poised for continued expansion.The global surge in investments in alternative proteins and food ingredient innovation is creating a vast opportunity for egg replacement ingredient manufacturers. With the food industry shifting towards sustainable, plant-based solutions, investors are investing capital into biotech companies, food startups, and ingredient manufacturers focused on developing next-generation egg substitutes. Companies are investing in fermentation-based and precision-engineered proteins to create functional egg alternatives that replicate the structure, aeration, and emulsification properties of eggs. The expansion of food technology incubators and venture capital-backed research initiatives is accelerating the development of high-performance plant-based and microbial-derived egg substitutes. In addition, governments and regulatory bodies are supporting alternative protein research through funding programs and policy incentives aimed at reducing agricultural emissions and improving food security.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-replacement-ingredient-market/purchase-options Advanced extraction techniques for pea protein, fava bean protein, and mung bean protein have significantly improved the textural and functional properties of plant-based egg substitutes, making them more appealing to food manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, advancements in bioengineered and enzyme-modified proteins have created new egg replacement ingredient market opportunities for improving the taste, texture, and stability of egg replacement ingredients. Sustainability concerns and fluctuating egg prices are pushing manufacturers toward alternative solutions which is expected boost the growth of market.The egg replacement ingredient market segmentation include ingredient, application, source, form, and region. By ingredient, the market is fragmented into dairy protein, soy-based products, starch, algal flour, vegetable oil, plant protein, and others. By application, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, sauces and dressings, savory, and others. By source, the market is segmented into plants and animal. By form, it is divided into dry and liquid. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By ingredients, the dairy protein segment dominated the global egg replacement ingredient market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The demand for plant-based foods and growing concerns around lactose intolerance are posing challenges to the dairy protein market. Despite these challenges, dairy proteins remain competitive due to their bioactive peptides and ability to enhance product quality and performance which expected to propel egg replacement ingredient market size in the upcoming years. The clean-label trend also benefits dairy proteins, as are seen as natural ingredients in contrast to artificial additives.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A239380 By application, the bakery and confectionary segment dominated the global egg replacement ingredient market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing popularity of gluten-free and allergen-free bakery products, along with the rise in dairy-free and sugar-free trends, is driving the demand for natural and clean-label egg alternatives. The need for sustainable ingredients and ethically produced products is also influencing this market, with consumers becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices. Egg substitutes such as aquafaba, pea protein, chia seeds, and applesauce are commonly used to achieve the desired texture, volume, and binding properties in baked goods.By source, the plant segment held the major egg replacement ingredient market share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Plant-based proteins, such as pea protein and soy protein, have become popular choices for egg replacers due to their functional properties, including binding, emulsification, and moisture retention. In addition, aquafaba is gaining traction as a versatile egg replacer in both sweet and savory applications, especially for consumers seeking allergen-free alternatives.By form, the dry segment held the major egg replacement ingredient market share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Dry egg replacers are particularly preferred in commercial baking and food processing due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of handling in large-scale production. Moreover, the cost-efficient nature of these products, combined with their ability to provide consistent results in recipes, makes them an attractive option for manufacturers.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A239380 Region-wise, North America dominated the global egg replacement ingredient market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The adoption of flexitarian diets, where consumers reduce their animal product consumption without eliminating them entirely, also benefits the market. The growth of plant-based protein products is expected to create more opportunities for manufacturers, as major food companies make substantial investments in developing innovative egg replacement solutions.. The market in North America is also benefiting from increasing investments in alternative protein technology and the development of cost-effective egg replacers that maintain the functional properties of eggs in various food applications with expected to boost the growth during the egg replacement ingredient market forecast.The key players profiled in the global egg replacement ingredient market analysis include Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Corbion NV, Puratos Corporation, Glanbia PLC, DuPont, Danone, Fiberstar, Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, ADM, AAK Foods, Tate and Lyle Plc, JAndK Ingredients, and MGP.Key Findings of the StudyBy ingredient, the dairy protein segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.By application, the bakery and confectionery segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.By source, the plant segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.By form, the dry segment was the largest segment in 2023.Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market-A31557 Egg Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036 Protein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.