Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing for the S.C. Energy Security Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by representatives from the state's electric utilities, members of the General Assembly, and other state and local leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3309, the South Carolina Energy Security Act, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18, at 10:00 AM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, electric utility representatives, members of the General Assembly
WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing
WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM
WHERE: Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Brandon Charochak at BCharochak@governor.sc.gov no later than 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17.
