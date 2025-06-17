Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,870 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing for the S.C. Energy Security Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by representatives from the state's electric utilities, members of the General Assembly, and other state and local leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3309, the South Carolina Energy Security Act, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18, at 10:00 AM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, electric utility representatives, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Brandon Charochak at BCharochak@governor.sc.gov no later than 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing for the S.C. Energy Security Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more