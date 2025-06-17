Document Crunch Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List While Rapidly Expanding Headcount and Leadership

Annual list awards excellence in company culture and recognizes businesses that set the standard for workplace success

ATLANTA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch, the leading AI risk reduction platform for construction, has proudly earned a spot on Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, a prestigious honor awarded to companies with exceptional employee engagement, values-driven leadership, and thriving team cultures. This year’s list is the result of a comprehensive evaluation of American companies that excel in building exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures to empower and support their people.

"Our people power our success, so building and maintaining culture is the most important thing we do. Even through an incredible period of growth, we've been intentional about creating a workplace where people feel purpose, trust, and empowerment," said Josh Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Document Crunch. "Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces validates our approach and our core values of being lionhearted, fiercely inspired, and growth-minded. These values and our investment in people are what allow us to continue to thrive."

The recognition comes at a time of continued exponential growth for Document Crunch. With headquarters in Atlanta, GA, and a hub in Austin, TX, Document Crunch has scaled its full-time employee count from 35 to 91 in the last 18 months while revenue has quadrupled. Over this same period of time, including its Series B in October 2024, Document Crunch made further investments in expanding its leadership team, adding additional functional leaders with extraordinary experience in scaling high performing teams. Additions to the team include:

Lee Harris , VP of Engineering, who brings deep experience in productizing cutting-edge AI technology within hyper-growth environments. He previously held VP of Engineering roles at Rev and Cart.com.

, VP of Engineering, who brings deep experience in productizing cutting-edge AI technology within hyper-growth environments. He previously held VP of Engineering roles at Rev and Cart.com. Chris Parish, VP of Revenue, who brings extensive sales leadership experience from Autodesk and PlanGrid, and specializes in building high-performing sales teams and creating scalable, repeatable processes to consistently drive revenue growth.

VP of Revenue, brings extensive sales leadership experience from Autodesk and PlanGrid, and specializes in building high-performing sales teams and creating scalable, repeatable processes to consistently drive revenue growth. Will Magnuson , Senior Director of Sales—East, who brings extensive experience in accelerating sales teams and driving revenue growth from his time at TigerEye (CRO), PlanGrid, and Autodesk.

, Senior Director of Sales—East, who brings extensive experience in accelerating sales teams and driving revenue growth from his time at TigerEye (CRO), PlanGrid, and Autodesk. Tom Dixon , Director of Sales—West, who brings industry knowledge from his years in operations at McCarthy Building Companies, followed by building championship sales teams with proven track records at PlanGrid and Autodesk.

, Director of Sales—West, who brings industry knowledge from his years in operations at McCarthy Building Companies, followed by building championship sales teams with proven track records at PlanGrid and Autodesk. Kathryn Pribish , Senior Director of Product Marketing, who joins Document Crunch to lead positioning and go-to-market strategy, bringing proven impact at Spiceworks and as a strategic consultant to a ConTech startup.

, Senior Director of Product Marketing, who joins Document Crunch to lead positioning and go-to-market strategy, bringing proven impact at Spiceworks and as a strategic consultant to a ConTech startup. Colleen Konetzke , Chief of Staff, who was formerly with Ironspring Ventures, one of Document Crunch's seed investors, and joins Document Crunch to support executive strategy and operational alignment.

, Chief of Staff, who was formerly with Ironspring Ventures, one of Document Crunch's seed investors, and joins Document Crunch to support executive strategy and operational alignment. Sue Joyce, VP of People, who will guide Document Crunch’s next chapter of culture and talent development and previously held senior leadership roles at Terminus and Clearleap, acquired by IBM Cloud Video.



These investments in additional leadership allow Document Crunch to maintain its exceptional culture through increased growth. The company also recently ranked No. 12 on the “Inc. Regionals: Southeast” list of fastest-growing private companies.

The award process for Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces involved a detailed employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, measuring key areas such as management effectiveness, professional development, benefits, perks, and overall engagement. Document Crunch is among just 514 companies named to the list this year. To view the full list of 2025 Inc. Best Workplaces, visit Inc.com .

To learn more about Document Crunch and open positions, visit documentcrunch.com/careers .

About Document Crunch

Document Crunch is the construction industry's leading AI risk reduction platform, transforming how teams manage risk from bid to closeout. Recognized with a 2024 AI Breakthrough Award and powered by CrunchAI, Document Crunch helps project teams review documents in seconds, guide decisions with built-in best practices, and assist with on-the-job questions and tasks. To learn more, visit documentcrunch.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

