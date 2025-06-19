Pharma Blisters Packaging Market to Hit USD 22.6 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 6.1% CAGR

Pharma Blisters Packaging Market

Analysis of Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pharma blisters packaging market is set to witness a valuation of USD 12.5 billion in 2025. The industry is poised to register 6.1% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 and reach USD 22.6 billion by 2035. The ongoing focus on improving drug safety, convenience, and utilization of high-barrier packaging products will be at the center of driving the market over the forecast period.Several drivers are accountable for the growth in the industry, with some of them including increased incidents of chronic disease, health awareness, and increasing demand for prescription drugs, for which packaging solutions. Changing regulations for patient compliance and protection against counterfeiting are also accountable for the growth in secure and tamper-evident blister pack usage. Industry leaders such as Uhlmann Group, WestRock Company, and Amcor Plc are focusing on sustainable and innovative products to maintain a competitive edge.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market Overview / DriversChronic disease prevalence & prescription growth: Rising incidence of chronic conditions and greater utilization of prescription drugs are driving demand for secure blister formats.Regulatory & anti‑counterfeiting focus: Stricter global regulations on tamper evidence and serialization are accelerating adoption of advanced blister technologies.Sustainability pressure: Fluctuating raw material prices and environmental mandates are pushing manufacturers toward recyclable plastics and eco‑friendly materials.“Advances in smart and sustainable blister solutions—featuring IoT‑enabled tracking and bio‑based materials—will define the competitive landscape over the next decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Winning StrategyMajor players (e.g., Uhlmann Group, WestRock Company, Amcor Plc) are investing in automation, intelligent‑packaging integrations, and green‑material R&D to differentiate offerings and secure long‑term supply contracts.Notable DevelopmentsBetween 2022 and 2024, leading firms launched pilot programs for recyclable PVC alternatives and embedded RFID tags in blister packs to enhance traceability and sustainability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR’s comprehensive report provides historical data (2020–2024) and forecast analysis (2025–2035) of the pharma blisters packaging market, segmented by:Product Type: Clamshell, CardedTechnology: Cold Forming, ThermoformingMaterial: PET (PETG), PVC, HDPE, LDPE, Aluminum, Paper & PaperboardApplication: Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Medical DevicesRegion: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & AfricaKey Companies ProfiledUhlmann GroupWestRock CompanyAmcor PlcSyntegon Technology GmbHGerresheimer AGConstantia FlexiblesBerry Global Inc.Tekni‑Plex Inc.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The polycarbonate resins market is valued at USD 16.14 billion in 2025. As per Fact.MR analysis, it will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach USD 27.56 billion by 2035.Global demand for nylon is valued at US$ 34.1 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to attain a market revenue of US$ 60.5 billion by 2033-end. The global nylon market is projected to exhibit expansion at a healthy 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.