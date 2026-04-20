Soft Pull Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Three Major Credit Reporting Agencies to Expand Credit Access

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Soft Pull Solutions, national leader in consumer and business credit reporting services, announces a new partnership with Three Major Credit Reporting Agencies

This Equifax partnership is a major milestone in our mission to simplify credit access across industries . . . we ensure they have the tools, data, and compliance framework to make informed decisions” — Brad Pendleton

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soft Pull Solutions Announces Strategic Reseller Partnership with the Three Major Credit Reporting Agencies to Expand Credit Access Across Lending, Auto, Mortgage, and Trade IndustriesSoft Pull Solutions, a national leader in consumer and business credit reporting services, is proud to announce a new reseller partnership with the three major credit reporting agencies. This new will allow Soft Pull Solutions to offer full credit files, including credit scores, delivered via soft pull with no impact to consumer credit scores.The partnership positions Soft Pull Solutions to support a wide range of industries where fast, compliant, and flexible credit access is critical. Key markets include:• Automotive Dealerships seeking to streamline the loan prequalification process• Mortgage Companies and Brokers requiring full credit insights during underwriting• Construction Industry Professionals and Trades using both in-house financing and third-party lenders• Banks, Credit Unions, and Consumer Lenders managing growing loan pipelines• Loan Brokers and Financing Aggregators working across multiple sectorsThrough this partnership, Soft Pull Solutions will offer soft pulls that provide full credit files, complete with credit scores, while maintaining the consumer’s credit profile. This is an ideal solution for early-stage qualification processes where credit review is necessary but a hard inquiry would be premature or intrusive.The engagement also supports full hard pulls, empowering lenders, brokers, and financial institutions that require deeper underwriting to access the data they need in a secure and compliant format.Soft Pull Solutions understands that many businesses, especially in industries like auto, mortgage, and construction, use third-party lending partners to finance customers. Even in these scenarios, companies maintain a permissible purpose to access credit data under FCRA guidelines—an area where Soft Pull Solutions provides both technical support and regulatory guidance.“This partnership is a major milestone in our mission to simplify credit access across industries,” said Brad Pendleton, Technical Director at Soft Pull Solutions. “Whether our clients are offering in-house financing or working with a third-party lender, we ensure they have the tools, data, and compliance framework to make informed decisions—without adding friction to their customer experience.”Beyond credit file access, Soft Pull Solutions will now offer a range of compliance and fraud detection tools, including:• Fraud: A robust fraud screening platform• OFAC Screening: To meet anti-money laundering regulations• Red Flag Alerts: Designed to detect suspicious or fraudulent behavior• MLA (Military Lending Act) Alerts: Ensuring protections for active-duty service members• Income Estimates – Income ranges with modeled predictions of a consumer’s incomeIn addition to these capabilities, Soft Pull Solutions continues to support its multi-bureau offering, including:• Tri-merge soft pulls• Tri-bureau hard pulls• Access to Liens, Judgments, and Bankruptcy Records• UCC searches• Debt to Income• Bank Account Verification and Identity Solutions• Business Credit Monitoring• Eviction History• Criminal DataSoft Pull Solutions delivers an end-to-end platform for lenders and businesses to integrate credit access into their sales and underwriting workflows—enhancing conversion, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at every step.About Soft Pull SolutionsSoft Pull Solutions is a leading provider of credit reporting, business data, and compliance technology for industries that rely on fast, reliable financial insight. With integrated access to consumer and business credit reports, soft and hard pulls, fraud detection tools, and public record data, the company helps auto dealers, lenders, mortgage firms, and service providers nationwide operate more efficiently and confidently.Media Contact:Brad PendletonTechnical DirectorSoft Pull Solutionsbpendleton@softpullsolutions.com801-438-6131844-515-1550 toll free1603 California Ave. Suite 114Bakersfield, CA 93304

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