VA Long Beach Healthcare System Selects Concourse Federal Group’s CHPS360 to Activate 320,000 SF of New Facilities

Long Beach New Mental Health Facility

VA Long Beach selects Concourse’s CHPS360 to activate 320K SF across three new facilities, using AI and digital twin tech to improve readiness and efficiency.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concourse Federal Group , LLC (Concourse), a leader in healthcare facility solutions, announced today that the VA Long Beach Healthcare System will leverage Concourse’s CHPS360 platform to streamline the activation of three major new facilities. CHPS360 will enhance the complex process of outfitting and transitioning the spaces, and managing the procurement, installation, staffing, and operational readiness of Long Beach facilities, ensuring they are fully equipped and patient-ready from day one.The CHPS360 platform reduces costs and improves efficiency throughout the Initial Outfitting, Transition, and Activation (IOT&A) lifecycle transforming an empty building into an active healthcare facility. The major projects at VA’s medical center in Long Beach that will immediately benefit from this technology include an 80,000 sq. ft. Inpatient Mental Health Building, an 80,000 sq. ft. Outpatient Mental Health Building, and a 160,000 sq. ft. Community Living Center.By creating an interactive digital twin of the facilities, CHPS360 empowers the VA activation team with AI-driven insights for superior planning, clash detection, and management of all furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E).“We are honored that CHPS360 has been selected by the VA for this significant project that will benefit Veterans in the Long Beach area,” said Geoffrey Perkins, President of Concourse Federal Group. “By integrating AI and creating an interactive digital twin, CHPS360 will help deliver improved project outcomes and cost savings for our partners and the Veteran community.”About Concourse Federal Group: Concourse Federal Group specializes in healthcare facility design, activation, and outfitting. The CHPS360 platform is trusted by leading healthcare systems to optimize space, resources, and workflows, ensuring facilities meet evolving patient care needs.Contact: Miles Harrison 571.417.8110 mharrison@concoursefederal.com

