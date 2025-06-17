Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Keisling Announce $4,449 TOP Grant for Macon County Public Library System

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Kelly Keisling today announced a $4,449 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Macon County Public Library System. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction, and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Investments made in our public library are investments in Macon County’s future,” said Sen. Yager. “This grant will strengthen our library system and ensure it remains well-positioned to provide greater outreach and critical services to more citizens.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“These funds will improve access and the availability of resources to our citizens,” said Rep. Keisling. “Our local library system is a valuable asset in Macon County, and I am proud to support its ongoing efforts to drive successful outcomes in our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

