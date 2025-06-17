Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, & Rep. Cochran Announce $11,525 in TOP Grant Funding for McMinn County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, and State Rep. Mark Cochran today announced $11,525 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in McMinn County.

Specifically, E.G. Fisher Library will receive $9,333 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction, Wi-Fi hotspots, and solar charging stations. Etowah Carnegie Library will receive $2,192 for digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Supporting our libraries means supporting continued educational opportunities within our growing community,” said Sen. Lowe. “These grants will assist our local facilities as they continue their important work building current and future leaders within our community and state.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries play vital roles in our communities by offering services, support, and a space to connect,” said Rep. Cochran. “This funding ensures our libraries can continue to provide essential resources for our citizens. Thanks to the local staff and officials for their efforts to help secure this award.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

