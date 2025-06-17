Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hensley, & Rep. Warner Announce $5,642 TOP Grant for Marshall County Memorial Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and State Rep. Todd Warner today announced a $5,642 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Marshall County Memorial Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries promote literacy and help bridge the digital divide in our community,” said Sen. Hensley. “This funding will ensure Marshall County Memorial Library is best positioned to meet the growing needs of our citizens.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“This significant investment will help ensure our library remains a valuable hub for learning, innovation, and connection,” said Rep. Warner. “I congratulate our local library leaders and appreciate their partnership and dedicated service to our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

