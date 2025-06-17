Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Rose, & Rep. Hurt Announce $4,038 TOP Grant for Lauderdale County Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Paul Rose, and State Rep. Chris Hurt today announced a $4,038 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Lauderdale County Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries provide safe spaces for learning and community activities,” said Sen. Rose. “This grant opportunity will support Lauderdale County Library’s ongoing mission to provide resources that effectively address needs within our growing community.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“The Lauderdale County Public Library provides access to valuable services that enrich the lives of all who visit,” said Rep. Hurt. “This grant will ensure our library remains an important resource, and I’m grateful to the dedicated staff for their efforts in helping secure this award.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.



