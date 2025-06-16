FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 16, 2025

Governor Kehoe Applauds Accomplishments of Joint Recovery Effort One Month After EF-3 Tornado Devastated St. Louis United effort of state, local, and volunteer groups has made tremendous progress in assisting tornado survivors and supporting St. Louis’ long-term recovery

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe praised the united recovery effort in St. Louis that is moving the community forward following the devastating May 16 EF-3 tornado that destroyed or damaged thousands of homes and businesses, killed five people, and impacted the lives of tens of thousands of St. Louisans. Continuing reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

