Premium Products International Introduces High-Quality Turkish Towels to U.S. Market

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Products International, Inc. (PPI), a U.S.-based sourcing and export consultancy, announces the launch of its newest offering: premium-grade Turkish towels, bathrobes, and home textiles, now available for wholesale in the U.S. market. Sourced directly from Turkiye, these textiles combine the elegance of soft, long-fiber Turkish cotton with durable craftsmanship, offering unmatched quality for businesses seeking to elevate their customer experience.

As a leader in global sourcing since 1992, PPI has built a trusted network of international suppliers to help U.S. brands access high-quality products with confidence. With the addition of Turkish towels, the company strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional value, comfort, and performance in the home and hospitality textile market.

“Our sourcing partnerships have always focused on quality, reliability, and value,” said Nabil Nahra, President of PPI. “We’re excited to introduce these Turkish towels to the U.S. market. Sourced from a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Turkiye, these textiles meet the highest standards in certification, sustainability, and design—making them ideal for hotels, resorts, spas, and upscale retailers.”

The towels are manufactured in a vertically integrated Turkish facility with a 4.5 million piece annual capacity and a 376,000-square-foot production footprint. Backed by certifications such as ISO 9001, OEKO-TEX 100, Organic 100, and Higg Index, the supplier adheres to environmental and social responsibility standards, including monitoring by the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI).

Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towels feature long fibers that result in softer, more absorbent, and longer-lasting fabrics. Over time and multiple washes, they become even softer. The towels are available in a variety of sizes and weights, ranging from 400 to 820 grams per square meter (GSM), and include washcloths, hand towels, bath towels, bath sheets, and bathrobes. Custom logo options are also available.

This sourcing initiative is supported by SmartFinds Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Birmingham, Michigan, known for its strategic B2B marketing programs. “PPI is offering a product that meets the performance and luxury expectations of today’s most discerning buyers,” said Melih Oztalay, CEO of SmartFinds Marketing. “Our focus is to ensure that PPI’s message resonates with resort, hotel, spa, and retail decision-makers in the U.S. Through digital outreach and B2B marketing strategies, we are building visibility for this premium towel line and driving engagement to the dedicated product page.”

“We’re seeing increased demand from the hospitality industry for textiles that offer both luxury and operational efficiency,” added Nahra. “These towels dry quickly, reduce laundry cycles, and maintain their quality over time. It’s the perfect combination of form and function.”

With more than three decades of experience helping U.S. businesses navigate global sourcing, PPI offers a consultative approach that includes product selection, pricing strategy, brand positioning, and logistics support.

Wholesale inquiries and volume-based pricing details are available upon request. For more information, visit https://ppiinc.biz/services/high-quality-turkish-towels/

About Premium Products International, Inc. (PPI)

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, PPI is a leader in global sourcing, logistics, and market entry strategies. The company has helped numerous U.S. brands expand internationally and now focuses on bringing quality international products to the domestic market. PPI has been honored with the State of New Jersey's Small Business Success Award and continues to support businesses with strategic sourcing solutions across textiles, consumer goods, and more.

