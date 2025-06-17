Endpoint Security Market Surges to $ 38.28 Billion by 2030 - Dominated by SentinelOne (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Microsoft (US) and Trellix (US)

Delray Beach, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endpoint Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.46 billion in 2025 to USD 38.28 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™

Endpoint Security Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing surge of cyberattacks

Increasing shift toward remote work

Rapid growth of IoT devices

Restraints

High deployment costs

Impact on device performance

Opportunities

Growing adoption of cloud

Integration of AI/ML into endpoint security solutions

List of Top Companies in Endpoint Security Market

SentinelOne (US)

Kaspersky (Russia)

Microsoft (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Trellix (US)

CrowdStrike (US)

Xcitium (US)

Optiv (US)

Deep Instinct (US) and many more…

Business now requires rapid detection and response to prevent cyber damage and costly interruptions, all of which are possible with real-time monitoring, which continuously checks endpoints for any threats, automated responses which can quickly contain or eliminate attacks on their own without human action, and advanced threat detection which actively uncovers threats that are hidden or evolving. Real-time monitoring, automated responses, and active threat hunting collectively enhance their security posture, reduce reaction times, and ensure organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Trend: Automation and orchestration

Automation and orchestration are changing endpoint security by accelerating the detection, investigation, and response to threats for organizations. Instead of waiting for humans to get involved, automated solutions can identify suspicious activity and initiate a response to threats, such as isolating an infected device or stopping malicious processes before any time is lost. Meanwhile, orchestration builds on automation by integrating disparate security products and platforms, allowing them to communicate and share data in real time. Together, they create a centralized control point that not only responds quicker but also reduces the reliance on human intervention and manual processes, which are typically more prone to error. Automation and orchestration free up security analysts to focus on more complex investigations and even improve the overall strategy to better defend against cyber threats. All in all, automation and orchestration allow organizations to stay ahead of cyber attackers by providing faster, more efficient, and better-coordinated protection at the endpoint.

Based on region, the US will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The US endpoint security market is transforming fast due to the explosion of advanced cyber threats, the ubiquitous use of cloud services, and a growing remote workforce. Organizations in the US are now investing more in AI-powered threat detection, real-time response, and zero-trust models to protect varied endpoints in hybrid environments.

The market is influenced by key players such as CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Microsoft, as well as government-sponsored programs and compliance regulations such as CISA's zero trust maturity model that fuel ongoing investment in next-generation protection and endpoint visibility offerings. Moreover, verticals such as healthcare, finance, and education continue to be prime targets, driving increased demand for endpoint security solutions. Partnerships between telecommunication providers and cybersecurity companies, along with managed security service offerings, are also redefining the ecosystem, making it possible for greater access to cloud-native, scalable endpoint defences.

By offering, the services segment will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Managed services and professional services comprise client endpoint security services that support organizations in building their removable endpoint protections and then keeping them up to date. Managed services, often managed by a Security Operations Center (SOC) on a 24/7 basis, provide monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and patch management of removable endpoint security protections. Managed services help ease the burden on internal teams while providing fast action when needed due to the high volume of threats noted in various reports. Professional services allow cybersecurity operations teams to use expertise in a short-term and paid-for manner, such as during the initial deployment and configuration services for endpoint security solutions, health checks scheduled quarterly or annually, compliance assessments of endpoint security tools, and optimization of endpoint security solutions. With these services for managed services and professional services, organizations can remove and secure their devices more easily, and obtain cyber resilience along with continued compliance with newly developed and evolving security standards.

Opportunity: Zero Trust Adoption

Zero Trust means you never automatically trust any device or user, so endpoint security must always verify who and what they are accessing the network with. This is done by implementing solutions that manage access controls, provide real-time behavioural monitoring, and support identity and network security tools closely. With an increase in remote work and cloud-based solutions, having endpoint security compatible with Zero Trust constructs is vital for protecting data and systems from attacks. Also, it helps prevent lateral movement if an endpoint is compromised, as only verified and secure endpoints should have access to sensitive resources. This shift toward Zero Trust is motivating firms to invest substantially in smarter and more adaptive endpoint protections that will support the principles of Zero Trust.

