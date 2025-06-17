Finding for Recovery of $12,363.25 Issued Over Unauthorized Sick Leave Payout to Former Mount Vernon Employee

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $12,363.25 was issued Tuesday against two former Mount Vernon employees over an unauthorized payout of accrued paid leave.

Darren Tyson, who worked for the Street Department, and former City Auditor Terry Scott and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the city’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Tyson was fired from his position, effective Dec. 2, 2023. As part of his departure, he worked with Scott to determine a final payout for his accrued vacation leave. Under city policy, he was not authorized for a payout of his accrued sick leave because he was terminated for just cause.

However Tyson received a final payout $17,985.96, which included 479.01 hours of accrued sick leave that should not have been paid.

