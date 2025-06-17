Finding for Recovery Issued Against Township Trustee over Health Insurance Reimbursements that Exceeded Allowable Limits

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $8,700 was issued Tuesday against a Gasper Township Trustee for an insurance reimbursement that exceeded allowable limits.

The finding against Richard Coggeshall was included in an audit of the Preble County township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

State and federal laws allow townships to provide reimbursements to employees for health insurance, within certain limits.

Gasper Township paid Coggeshall $10,000 in insurance reimbursements in both 2022 and 2023, exceeding the allowable amounts by $4,550 and $4,150, respectively.

Coggeshall, along with Fiscal Officer Randy Blaich and their bonding company, are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

