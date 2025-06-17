Digital Transformation Market

The rise in the adoption of industrial robots is a pivotal growth factor for the digital transformation industry.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Digital Transformation Market Growing at 25.4% CAGR | Reach USD 6.8 Trillion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global digital transformation market was valued at USD 721.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 6.8 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2032.Driving Factors Digital Transformation MarketThe digital transformation market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in use of digital experience platforms (dxps) to enhance the customer experience, growth in usage of mobile devices and apps and rise in adoption of industrial robots. The digital transformation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, technology, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution, and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of technology, it is divided into artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain, big data and business analytics, cybersecurity, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Digital Transformation MarketAdobe Systems Inc.,Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation,Google Inc,HCL Technologies Limited,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation andSAP SE.On the basis of region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the digital transformation market revenue. The increase in the usage of digital transformation solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the digital transformation market revenue, owing to the development digital technologies in IT and telecom sector. However, the healthcare and life science segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in implementation of automation trends and increase in utilization of robotics technology in this sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.On the basis of technology, the big data and business analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the digital transformation market revenue, owing to growth in the usage of big data and business analytics solutions in several industries. However, the blockchain segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.6% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in penetration of blockchain solutions in multiple applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Covid-19 Scenario● The digital transformation market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing policies fueled the need for digital transformation solutions.● In addition, with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment, post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Top Impacting Factors:Increase in Use of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) to Enhance the Customer ExperienceThe growth in use of digital experience platforms (DXPs) to enhance the customer experience is a significant driver of the digital transformation market. DXPs are comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to create and manage consistent, personalized, and engaging digital experiences for their customers across various touchpoints. DXPs enable businesses to collect, analyze, and leverage customer data to create highly personalized and relevant experiences. They use data-driven insights to understand individual preferences, behaviors, and needs, allowing for tailored content and services.Growth in Usage of Mobile Devices and AppsThe increase in insight of mobile devices and apps has revolutionized several aspects of modern life. Mobile devices have enabled constant connectivity, allowing people to access the internet and various digital services from anywhere at any time. This has transformed how individuals interact with information, services, and each other, leading to new business models and opportunities for organizations. Mobile devices provide tools and applications that increase productivity and efficiency. In addition, the rise of mobile wallets and payment apps has changed the way consumers do business. Companies have integrated mobile payment options to meet the demands of their customers. Since, the mobile app ecosystem has become more diverse and robust, providing businesses with opportunities to integrate with apps and third-party services, creating new value for users. Thus, these factors boost digital transformation market growth.Rise in Adoption of Industrial RobotsThe rise in the adoption of industrial robots is a pivotal growth factor for the digital transformation industry. Industrial robots, equipped with advanced sensors, AI, and connectivity capabilities, have revolutionized the manufacturing and industrial sectors. They play a crucial role in automating processes, enhancing efficiency, and enabling a broader digital transformation across various industries. Moreover, the data collected by industrial robots can be analyzed to predict when maintenance is needed. This proactive approach minimizes downtime and reduces maintenance costs.Data Privacy and Security Concerns Associated with Digital TechnologiesData privacy and security concerns pose significant restraints on digital transformation initiatives. The migration of data and applications to the cloud introduces concerns about data security and control. Organizations must address these challenges to maintain data integrity and privacy. In addition, many organizations rely on third-party vendors and partners for various digital services. These relationships can introduce additional security risks, particularly if the third parties do not adhere to robust security practices.High Usage of Digital Transformation in Healthcare SectorTelemedicine and remote patient monitoring have gained significant traction, enabling healthcare providers to reach patients wherever they are. This transformation in care delivery requires advanced digital technologies and connectivity. Furthermore, the use of telemedicine and remote assessment solutions allows patients to receive care from the comfort of their own homes. This is especially important in public health concerns. In addition, the development of digital transformation platforms are expected tol enable healthcare professionals to offer virtual consultations, manage appointments and communicate securely with patients.Increase in Adoption of Industry 4.0 TechnologyThe growth in adoption of IoT technology across end-user industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, has positively driven the market growth. internet of things IoT has fueled the next industrial revolution of intelligent connectivity with the traditional manufacturing sector amid a digital transformation. This has changed how industries approach increasingly complex processes of systems and machines to improve efficiency and reduce downtime. In addition, industry 4.0 technologies enable smart manufacturing processes by automating tasks, optimizing production, and providing real-time insights into operations.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

