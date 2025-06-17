HotelPlanner Announces Partnership with the Boodles Tennis Tournament

This relationship expands HotelPlanner’s service to thousands of British tennis players and fans.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced its partnership with The Boodles Tennis Tournament. Hotelplanner will ensure that this 24th to the 28th of June the players and attendees for one of Britain’s most exclusive tennis tournaments will find superb hotels at brilliant rates

The Boodles 2,000 daily attendees can source great hotels and rates in Britain and all over the world here .

This builds on HotelPlanner’s existing involvement in tennis by adding sponsorships of top players such as Tallon Griekspoor and Marton Fucsovics, while also partnering with the Lawn Tennis Association — the UK’s governing body for the sport — to manage their accommodation needs more profitably and provide a better service to its members and athletes.

“It’s such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of one the games most iconic tournaments,” said Tim Hentschel, Co CEO, Hotelplanner. “Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev all played at the event, and I am looking forward to spotting more future stars of the game alongside the tennis greats.”

The Boodles Tennis Tournament is an exclusive and prestigious five-day event held annually at the historic Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, England. Now in its 21st year, The Boodles has become a celebrated fixture in the British summer social calendar, seamlessly blending world-class tennis with a relaxed and luxurious garden party atmosphere.

Each year, the event welcomes elite international players—including Grand Slam champions and rising stars—who use the tournament as a warm-up for Wimbledon. With a limited number of fans per day (approximately 2,000), guests enjoy unrivalled proximity to the action, creating an intimate and unique tennis experience.

The Boodles elegant setting, high-profile guest list, and laid-back ambiance encourages interaction between players and fans. It’s not just tennis –it’s a quintessentially British summer celebration.

