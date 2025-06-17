Alira Health Launches Patient Engagement Certification for Life Sciences Organizations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy that helps life sciences companies deliver patient-centered solutions through integrated clinical, strategic, and digital expertise. Today, the company announced the launch of its Patient Engagement Certification (PEC), a training and credentialing initiative designed to equip life sciences teams with ethical, credible, and compliant patient engagement practices throughout the whole life cycle management.

PEC offers scalable internal training at the enterprise level and for teams across R&D, Medical Affairs, Market Access, Patient Engagement, Commercial, Marketing, and Strategy functions. Individuals who complete the training receive a PEC certification, a professional credential that signals they have gained in-demand skills to bring the patient's voice into decision-making early and often.

Patient Engagement Certification, designed by Alira Health, is now available to help organizations demonstrate their commitment to patients, regulators, and ethics boards. Alira Health’s own consultants and internal teams have already completed PEC certification, ensuring the methodology is grounded in real-world application before being made available to the broader market.

“As a company, we are committed to setting the standard for how patient engagement is done across the industry,” said Annabel de Maria, Chief Patient Officer at Alira Health. “By certifying our own teams first, we’ve ensured that PEC reflects not just best practices, but real-world experience.”

PEC’s effectiveness is backed by a systematic, IRB-reviewed study, designed in collaboration with the Center for Patient Advocacy Leaders (CPALs). The results, published in Research Involvement and Engagement, showed statistically significant improvements in knowledge, skills, and attitudes towards patient engagement in a self-assessed pre- and post-training evaluation. The full study, titled "Results of a patient engagement training for health advisors: a study of self-perceived competency enhancements" is available in the article published on May 23, 2025.

“Collaborating on the development of the PEC evaluation methodology was an important opportunity to bring greater structure and accountability to patient engagement,” said Anne Easter, Director of CPALs. “The publication of these findings is a meaningful step toward shared standards, and we welcome initiatives like PEC that advance evidence-based approaches to patient engagement.”

“PEC is more than a new offering. It reflects a growing commitment across the industry to move from intention to action,” said Gabrielle Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer at Alira Health. “The certification supports organizations in embedding the patient voice with greater structure, credibility, and impact.”

To learn more or to enroll in your organization, visit https://alirahealth.com/patient-engagement-certification.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy that partners with life sciences companies to deliver patient-centered solutions. We generate and apply evidence across the product lifecycle through four integrated capabilities: CRO services, consulting, patient engagement training, and technology. Our approach helps clients improve access, adoption, and impact, guided by the voice of the patient.

About Alira Health’s Patient Engagement Certification (PEC)

The Patient Engagement Certification (PEC) is a five-hour, self-paced training that helps life sciences professionals integrate the patient voice at every stage of the product lifecycle, from clinical development to commercialization. The certification begins with a self-assessment that learners complete again at the end, enabling organizations to measure growth in mindset and capabilities. PEC is designed to support a cultural shift within companies and to strengthen how patient engagement is implemented through practical tools, shared standards, and consistent behaviors.

