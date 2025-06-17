Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Announces Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Florida Award Winner

Award celebrates bold leaders shaping the future through the world’s most ground-breaking companies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of BioStem Technologies (OTC: BSEM), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities and creating long-term value.

Mr. Matuszewski was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.

Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, commented: “I’m deeply honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Florida Award winner. This recognition from EY is a reflection of the tireless dedication of the entire BioStem team, whose work is rooted in innovation and driven by a shared mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic, non-healing wounds. Our journey has been powered by science, purpose, and a steadfast belief in the potential of regenerative medicine to transform care and deliver meaningful outcomes for patients in need,” Stated Mr. Matuszewski. “I’m especially grateful to my co-founder and COO, Andrew VanVurst, whose operational leadership and mission-first mindset have guided BioStem from its earliest days to where we are today - a high-growth company at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence with aspirations to support patients across the continuum of care. This award is not just a personal milestone - it represents the collective vision, discipline, and heart of our entire team at The STEM. We remain committed to advancing our platform, expanding our impact, and making a lasting difference in the healthcare system and the communities we serve.”



Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, BioStem Technologies is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. The company develops and manufactures placental-derived allografts using its proprietary BioREtain® technology, designed to preserve the tissue’s native properties and optimize clinical outcomes. BioStem’s expanding portfolio is used by clinicians across the country to meet the growing demand for advanced wound care solutions. The company is committed to scientific excellence, operational integrity, and delivering meaningful value to patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system.

As a Florida award winner, Mr. Matuszewski is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2026.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Sponsors:

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year:

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY:

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for advanced wound care. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure.

BioStem’s quality management systems and standard operating procedures are accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”) and adhere to Good Tissue Practices (cGTP and Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion and American Amnion AC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

