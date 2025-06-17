Face Morphing Revealed Easily: Regula Presents the First-of-Its-Kind Morphing Detector

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, introduces the first-ever device designed for fast and trustworthy detection of morphed facial images in identity documents. The new morphing detector Regula 4166 is a compact, pen-sized tool that effectively addresses the growing challenge of face morphing, a technique where two facial images are blended to create a single photo resembling several individuals.

Face morphing poses significant security risks at border controls and other identity verification points. The dangers of this threat are not limited to illegal border crossings; it also facilitates other types of crimes such as labor crime, modern-day slavery, organized crime, and terrorism.

Though not new and less sophisticated than other identity fraud techniques, face morphing is very difficult to identify, even with advanced forensic equipment. To do it “the traditional way,” a document examiner has to conduct multiple checks, scrutinizing a facial image under various lights and angles of observation. In this case, success largely depends on the specialist's competency.





The new morphing detector Regula 4166

The new Regula 4166 is a game changer. Designed specifically to highlight overprinting traces (typical of morphing), like paint droplets, it provides the necessary visualization of the photo surface and structure. It is achieved thanks to a special lighting mode and a specific camera angle that enables three-dimensional visualization. As a result, face morphing is identified with visual certainty.

Key features of the morphing detector Regula 4166

3D surface visualization : The device provides a three-dimensional view of the examined photo surface thanks to the tilted positioning of the camera and side oblique light source. It enables observation of distortions, pigment clusters, layering, and other physical inconsistencies typical of morphing.

: The device provides a three-dimensional view of the examined photo surface thanks to the tilted positioning of the camera and side oblique light source. It enables observation of distortions, pigment clusters, layering, and other physical inconsistencies typical of morphing. Intuitive operation : The Regula 4166 features a straightforward, plug-and-play interface that ensures quick adoption and efficient use without extensive training.

: The Regula 4166 features a straightforward, plug-and-play interface that ensures quick adoption and efficient use without extensive training. Supplied software for instant usage : It comes with easy-to-use software that displays the morphing image from the device in real time and enables quick screenshots—perfect for evidence capture, fast demonstrations, or training.

: It comes with easy-to-use software that displays the morphing image from the device in real time and enables quick screenshots—perfect for evidence capture, fast demonstrations, or training. Unified ecosystem : The Regula 4166 is fully compatible with a wide variety of Regula’s forensic devices, including Regula video spectral comparators . Connected to them via Regula Forensic Studio software, the Regula 4166 enables seamless integration into existing forensic setups and creates a streamlined, centralized environment for document authentication and evidence management.

: The Regula 4166 is fully compatible with a wide variety of Regula’s forensic devices, including . Connected to them via software, the Regula 4166 enables seamless integration into existing forensic setups and creates a streamlined, centralized environment for document authentication and evidence management. Ultra-compact design: Its pen-sized form ensures maximum portability, making it ideal for both stationary and on-the-go document inspections, including first-line border control.



“The Regula 4166 fills a critical gap in identity document analysis. It’s the first tool of its kind designed specifically to expose overprinting traces typical of face morphing—fast, accurately, and informatively. Whether used on its own or as part of a larger forensic setup, this device empowers border officers, forensic experts, and other document examiners to detect one of today’s most deceptive types of fraud with confidence,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

This launch continues Regula’s proactive response to face morphing risks. Earlier this year, the company introduced the ForensicScope Regula 4125 , an all-in-one portable device equipped with a broad range of inspection tools, including face morphing detection. The new Regula 4166 builds on this effort with a focused solution tailored for mitigating this fraud technique, which often goes under the radar.

For more information about the morphing detector Regula 4166, visit Regula's official website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

Contact:

Kristina – ks@regulaforensics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38158302-da64-41bb-834e-d7e099caab81

REgula 4166 New Tool from Regula Exposes the Hidden Threat of Face Morphing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.