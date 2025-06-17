ServiceTitan Announces Integration with ABC Supply Co., Empowering Roofing and Exterior Contractors to Improve Efficiency and Profitability

Accurate Supplier Data Embedded Directly Into the Estimating and Purchasing Workflow, Allows Orders to be Placed Faster and Reduces Manual Entry and Errors

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a strategic collaboration with ABC Supply Co., Inc. , the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Together, the companies have developed a powerful integration designed to equip roofing contractors on ServiceTitan with accurate product catalogs, pricing, and order status directly from the platform to optimize procurement and estimating, reduce job delays, and improve margin control.

“Our customers are the fastest growing and most tech forward in the industry. They rely on accurate data from their partners to make the best decisions and put forward the best estimates in front of their customers,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “ABC Supply has chosen ServiceTitan as its key software provider, and together we’re building the tightest integration between a contractor platform and a supplier in the industry. This partnership gives contractors unmatched access to live product pricing, availability, and a fully digitized purchasing experience, right within the tools they already use to run their business. Together, we’re setting a new standard for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction for a software and distributor partnership.”

Key ABC Supply capabilities that ServiceTitan’s roofing and exterior customers will benefit from include:

Branch-Specific, Up-to-Date Pricing: ABC Supply pricing is pulled nightly and synced to each contractor’s pricebook, ensuring sales teams always estimate with the most current costs—even across different cities and branches.

ABC Supply pricing is pulled nightly and synced to each contractor’s pricebook, ensuring sales teams always estimate with the most current costs—even across different cities and branches. Location-Aware Estimates: For contractors operating in multiple regions, branch-level prices are automatically applied based on the job’s location so they can maintain profitability across markets without manual adjustments.

For contractors operating in multiple regions, branch-level prices are automatically applied based on the job’s location so they can maintain profitability across markets without manual adjustments. Real-Time Validation at Purchase: When it’s time to order, ServiceTitan checks current pricing and branch availability, ensuring every PO reflects accurate pricing and availability before submission, reducing order errors and material delays.

When it’s time to order, ServiceTitan checks current pricing and branch availability, ensuring every PO reflects accurate pricing and availability before submission, reducing order errors and material delays. Seamless Estimate-to-Order Flow: Once a job is sold, teams can instantly convert the estimate into an electronic PO, complete with supplier-specific SKUs, variants, and delivery details.

Once a job is sold, teams can instantly convert the estimate into an electronic PO, complete with supplier-specific SKUs, variants, and delivery details. Enriched Catalog Content: Access ABC’s full catalog with product names and imagery, synced directly into the pricebook, automatically building more professional, accurate proposals.



“This integration effort with ServiceTitan reflects our commitment to making it easier for contractors to run their businesses by leveraging best-in-class technology,” said Kris Kieffer, director of customer enablement at ABC Supply. “By connecting our pricing and ordering capabilities with ServiceTitan’s platform, we’re giving contractors powerful tools to streamline operations and drive growth, directly from the platforms they already use.”

Material prices are a top concern this year, with 64% of contractors indicating this may hinder their growth and profitability. Increased costs compounded by roofing supply chain disruptions are just some of the factors making it increasingly challenging for contractors to source the needed materials exactly when needed at the most accurate price. With this integration, roofing contractors can accelerate the estimating process, place orders faster, and reduce manual entry and errors, improving accuracy and ultimately increasing profitability and efficiency.

The integration is in development and will be generally available to all ServiceTitan roofing and exterior customers later this summer.

To learn more about ServiceTitan’s roofing capabilities, visit: https://www.servicetitan.com/industries/roofing-software .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About ABC Supply Co.

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply , which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans . The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com . Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page .

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Press@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.