PureTech Systems to Showcase Next-Generation Autonomous Perimeter Protection at SIA’s Perimeter PREVENT 2025

PHOENIX, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureTech Systems, a leader in autonomous perimeter security solutions, announced its participation at Perimeter PREVENT 2025, a high-impact security symposium hosted by the Security Industry Association (SIA). The event will be held June 18, 2025, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. PureTech will exhibit at Table #9, where attendees can explore the company’s advanced, geospatial AI-boosted perimeter detection technologies.

PureTech’s participation reinforces its commitment to transforming perimeter protection through autonomy, high-accuracy, near-zero nuisance alarm systems powered by its patented AI-Boosted Geospatial Video Analytics. Built for today’s complex threat environments, PureTech’s technology is trusted to secure facilities, critical infrastructure, and borders, providing unmatched situational awareness and cost-effective operational efficiency.

Smarter Surveillance with PureActiv®: Empowering Border and Perimeter Protection

Controlling national borders and critical perimeters requires a sophisticated combination of trained personnel, precise sensors, automated sensor collaboration, and unified situational awareness. Vast and remote terrains, unpredictable weather, and rapidly evolving threats make this a complex challenge. PureTech Systems delivers a proven solution to meet these demands—providing autonomous threat detection, classification, verification, and deterrence across both new and legacy systems. The system satisfies the U.S. federal government’s definition of Autonomous Systems for border and critical infrastructure protection.

PureTech’s award-winning AI-Boosted Geospatial Video Analytics software powers intelligent, real-time monitoring that keeps security teams informed and in control. Our system integrates with a variety of sensor types including radar, thermal, visual, RF, fence sensors, and others allowing for iterative fielding and continuous improvement without the need for costly infrastructure changes. A feature-complete and well documented software Interface enables third parties to integrate PureActiv autonomous perimeter protection into their user interface be it an access control, NVR, PSIM, or other monitoring software.

Together, these capabilities create a high-confidence detection and interdiction environment, enabling border and critical infrastructure teams to respond faster, smarter, and with greater accuracy.

PureTech’s platform not only reduces nuisance alarms—it delivers actionable intelligence and enables a proactive security posture that scales across fixed installations, remote regions, and rapidly changing threat landscapes.

Join PureTech at Perimeter PREVENT

Hosted by the Security Industry Association’s Perimeter Security Subcommittee, Perimeter PREVENT gathers security leaders, engineers, integrators, and government personnel to explore strategies in perimeter detection, alerting, and layered defense. Attendees are encouraged to visit Table #9 to learn how PureTech is redefining perimeter protection with scalable, intelligent, and proven technology. National Housing Center – 1201 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005 on June 18, 2025.

About PureTech Systems Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc.® is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv®, for real time safety and security applications and our SaaS-based PurifAI®. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection and classification of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports).

