Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, has appointed Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its reach in a key growth market.

Vo brings more than 20 years of experience across nearly every corner of the mortgage industry, including wholesale, loan origination, sales management, REO loan servicing, corporate strategy, and business development. Her wide-ranging expertise, coupled with her passion for team building and relationship management, makes her a natural fit to lead Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s growth and recruiting efforts across North Texas.

“After being in this industry for over two decades, I have learned that you can find work anywhere, but very few places offer a place where you feel welcomed, supported, and like-minded—a workplace that feels like a home,” said Vo. “I feel like I have come home to Guaranteed Rate Affinity. I am among my people with growth mindset individuals.”

In her new role, Vo will focus on empowering loan officers to own their markets while scaling the company’s presence and recruiting efforts throughout the region. She joins Guaranteed Rate Affinity during a time of strategic expansion and culture-focused leadership development.

“Linda’s extensive professional background, combined with her industry expertise and passion, makes her the ideal leader to attract the best-of-the-best talent that aligns with our culture,” said Dave Dickey, President and Chief Production Officer at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “I’ve had the good fortune of being teammates with Linda and have known her for over 20 years. I’ve seen her remarkable work ethic, positive mindset, and genuine enthusiasm for the mortgage industry firsthand, all of which make her a natural fit at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. I can’t wait to see Linda fuel our continued growth and empower our loan officers to own their markets.”

Vo holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business and a bachelor of science in international business from Oklahoma City University. She earned her Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2022 and received her John Maxwell Team Certificate in 2018. A longtime leader in the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), Vo has been an active member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter since 2014 and served as its president in 2024.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

