TransPerfect Selected by TAP Air Portugal to Support Multilingual Digital Transformation

GlobalLink AI Technology Integrates with Salesforce Connect and Adobe Experience Manager to Deliver for Portugal’s National Airline

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by TAP Air Portugal to translate all of the airline’s online content into 12 languages using TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology.

Founded in 1945, TAP is Portugal’s flag carrier and operates out of its hub in Lisbon. The airline connects travelers to more than 90 destinations, welcoming millions of customers each year who speak a variety of languages.

To better serve its multilingual customer base with messaging that is both market-specific and brand-consistent, TAP sought a partner to improve the quality and speed of its global communications. The airline selected TransPerfect and its GlobalLink technology for its ability to centralize translation processes and seamlessly integrate with Adobe Experience Manager and Salesforce Connect, streamlining multilingual content delivery and customer support.

GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s AI-driven technology designed to simplify localization at scale. It empowers companies to deliver multilingual content faster and more accurately, fueling global growth without added complexity.

“Customers have the natural expectation of easily finding online most of the information they need to fly with TAP, clearly and correctly written in their preferred language,” remarked Sara Walter de Freitas, Digital and E-Commerce Director of TAP Air Portugal. “Partnering with TransPerfect demonstrates our commitment in delivering on that expectation, ensuring quality and agility in digital content translation.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “With offices in Lisbon and Porto, we are fully committed to Portugal and look forward to serving TAP, its national airline.”

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal is the country’s leading airline, in operation since 1945 and based in Lisbon. A member of Star Alliance, TAP serves over 90 destinations across Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The airline is recognized for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-quality service to millions of passengers worldwide. TAP continues to invest in digital transformation to enhance the customer journey at every touchpoint. For more information, please visit www.tapairportugal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.