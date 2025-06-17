Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Hit $32.48B by 2033,Driven by AI & Preventive Healthcare Trends

Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market reached US$ 12.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 32.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2025-2033. The market is experiencing robust expansion, fueled by the growing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and a strong consumer shift toward wearable health technologies.Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the advantages of wearable CGMs over traditional blood glucose meters. Continuous, real-time monitoring of glucose levels allows for better glycemic control, fewer complications, and improved quality of life for diabetes patients. Advances in sensor technology, AI-driven analytics, and extended device wear times are further contributing to market growth.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wearable-continuous-glucose-monitors-market Market DynamicsTechnological advancements in wearable sensors, Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, and seamless integration with smartphones and insulin pumps are significantly enhancing the value proposition of CGM devices. The market is also benefiting from broader public health trends, aging populations, increasing obesity rates, and a rise in sedentary lifestyles all contributing to higher diabetes prevalence globally.Another key driver is the shift toward remote and home-based healthcare. CGMs are now being used not just for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients but are also making inroads into preventive health and wellness applications. Leading manufacturers are introducing products targeted at non-diabetic users who want to optimize metabolic health.Regional OutlookNorth America currently leads the global market, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. The United States alone accounts for a significant portion of the market and is expected to maintain its leadership position through 2033.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in diabetes incidence, prompting both government and private sectors to invest in diabetes care solutions. The growing popularity of telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms in these markets is further propelling the demand for wearable CGM devices.Japan, in particular, is showing strong market potential. An aging population and a government push for digital health adoption are supporting rapid growth in the Japanese CGM market.Competitive LandscapeDexcom, Inc.Abbott.MedtronicSenseonicsF. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdAfon Technology.Market Segmentation:By Component: Receiver or Display Device, Sensors, Transmitters, Others.By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes.By Age Group: Children, Adults, Geriatrics.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Latest News – USAIn April 2025, Dexcom received FDA approval for its G7 15-Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring System. This next-generation CGM offers an extended wear time of up to 15.5 days, higher accuracy, and a simplified user experience. The device is expected to roll out commercially in the second half of 2025 and is likely to further strengthen Dexcom’s leadership position in the US market.Meanwhile, consumer wearable brands are integrating CGM data into wellness platforms. The popular smart-ring maker Oura announced new AI-powered glucose tracking features in collaboration with Dexcom. The partnership allows Oura users to monitor blood glucose trends and receive personalized metabolic health insights directly through their app.At the regulatory level, the FDA recently issued guidance urging CGM users to double-check device settings, especially related to smartphone app-based alerts. The agency highlighted the importance of ensuring that low-glucose alarms are active and functioning correctly, as these alerts are critical for patient safety.Latest News – JapanIn Japan, the CGM market is gaining momentum with new AI-powered digital health tools. South Korean firm Kakao Healthcare launched its PASTA app in Japan, designed to integrate with popular CGM devices such as the Dexcom G7 and Caresens Air sensors. The app leverages artificial intelligence to provide users with actionable insights for managing blood glucose levels.A recent study conducted by Nagoya University also highlighted the role of CGM technology in enhancing driver safety among diabetes patients. The study found that CGM devices with built-in alerts significantly reduced the incidence of hypoglycemic episodes while driving, promoting greater safety and confidence for diabetic drivers on Japanese roads.Market analysts project the Japanese CGM market to grow steadily, supported by aging demographics, high smartphone penetration, and growing demand for digital healthcare solutions. Ongoing government initiatives aimed at improving diabetes care and integrating wearable technologies into national health strategies will likely fuel further market expansion.Future OutlookThe wearable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is rapidly evolving. The wearable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is rapidly evolving. Innovations like extended-wear sensors, AI-powered insights, and OTC products are broadening its appeal beyond diabetes care. Integration with AI, wearables, and telemedicine is fueling strong market growth. Trends such as non-invasive CGMs and partnerships with consumer brands are set to drive adoption further. The outlook through 2033 remains highly positive, driven by rising demand for advanced diabetes care and preventive health solutions.

