Andvaris Inc. Honored with Rising Star Award at 2025 FSMSDC Business Impact Awards

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andvaris Inc., a leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious Rising Star Award at the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council’s (FSMSDC) 2025 Business Conference & Business Impact Awards.

The Rising Star Award highlights the success of emerging small businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Andvaris was honored for its outstanding trajectory, forward-thinking strategies, and impactful contributions to the business community.

“This award is more than just a milestone—it’s a testament to the hard work, resilience, and shared vision of our entire team,” said Zedrick Gilo, CEO of Andvaris. “We are deeply honored and inspired to continue pushing boundaries in service, innovation, and excellence.”

Andvaris extends heartfelt thanks to Beatrice Louissaint, President and CEO of FSMSDC, for her visionary leadership, and to Kirk Gimenez, who brought energy and charisma to the event as host. Special thanks also go to the FSMSDC team for orchestrating a memorable evening that celebrated the achievements of Florida’s most dynamic businesses.

As a fast-growing company, Andvaris remains committed to delivering value-driven staffing solutions while helping clients build agile, high-performing teams across the country.

About Andvaris Inc.

Founded in 2014, Andvaris is a national staffing and recruiting company specializing in contingent workforce solutions, AI-driven hiring technology, and employer of record services. With offices in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the company helps businesses scale their workforce efficiently and strategically.

Media Contact:

Zedrick Gilo

CEO, Andvaris Inc.

Email: zgilo@andvaris.com

Phone: (305) 600-1349

Website: https://andvaris.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3edaf7c6-79bd-4b21-9eb6-981d831cc7bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cfe1feb-c793-4ef4-8256-6bb54fafd48e

Rising Star Acceptance Speech at FSMSDC A proud and heartfelt moment as our team member accepts the Rising Star Award from the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC). This honor reflects the innovation, resilience, and impact we’ve brought to the supplier diversity space. #FSMSDC #RisingStarAward #SupplierDiversity Celebrating Excellence at FSMSDC’s 50th Anniversary A snapshot of success! Standing alongside leadership at the FSMSDC 50th Anniversary Gala, celebrating the Rising Star Award win. Here’s to building stronger partnerships and creating opportunities together. #FSMSDC50 #AwardWinner #MinorityBusinessExcellence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.