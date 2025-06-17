AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) Ignites Energy-Led Digital Infrastructure Strategy with Launch of First Commissioned Site in Berwyn, Alberta and Execution of Strategic LOI for Alberta Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BERWYN, Alberta, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”), a technology and infrastructure firm operating at the intersection of clean energy and digital compute, today announced two major milestones in its Power & Compute strategy:

The commissioning of its first decentralized Power & Compute site in Berwyn, Alberta



in The execution of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. to acquire and develop up to 1.3 MW of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure across Alberta



Together, these milestones reinforce AgriFORCE’s three-pronged strategy across Bitcoin treasury accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy-first monetization—accelerating the company’s mission to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets and decentralized AI-ready infrastructure.

Berwyn Commissioning: Proof of Execution

AgriFORCE’s Berwyn site represents the first live deployment under the Company’s Power & Compute Initiative and is now fully operational. Developed in partnership with BlueFlare Energy™, Phase 1 of the site includes:

425 kW BlueFlare Power module



120 Bitmain S21 270TH ASIC miners delivering >32 PH/s



delivering Custom-engineered mining pod with high-efficiency airflow and thermal controls



BlueFlare OS™ for telemetry and predictive maintenance



for telemetry and predictive maintenance BlueFlare Carbon Cube™ for emissions tracking and ESG compliance



Phase 2, currently underway, will add 200 kW, expanding the site’s total capacity to over 625 kW.

“This site is a working proof of our thesis: convert stranded gas into real-time, ESG-compliant digital compute. And do it fast,” said Dave Jackson, CEO of BlueFlare Energy™.

1.3 MW Alberta Expansion: Strategic LOI Execution

AgriFORCE and BlueFlare Energy™ have entered into a binding LOI to acquire and deploy an additional 1.3 MW of power and compute capacity at two new sites in Oyen and Hinton, Alberta. The LOI includes:

Rights to purchase and operate two modular gas-to-power units , each rated at approximately 640 kW , alongside BlueFlare-engineered mining infrastructure



, each rated at approximately , alongside BlueFlare-engineered mining infrastructure Shared responsibilities , with AgriFORCE providing funding, treasury, and asset ownership, and BlueFlare managing power, deployment, and performance optimization



, with AgriFORCE providing funding, treasury, and asset ownership, and BlueFlare managing power, deployment, and performance optimization Optional equity participation for BlueFlare in future site-level expansions



Each site will replicate the Berwyn model and support a range of workloads including Bitcoin mining, AI inference, edge compute, and industrial IoT processing.

“We don’t wait for permits or grid upgrades—we convert gas into compute in weeks, not years,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “This LOI accelerates our Alberta roadmap and pushes us closer to 1 EH/s target compute capacity by Q1 2026.”

Three-Pronged Strategy: Bitcoin, Compute, and Energy Control

AgriFORCE’s roadmap is anchored in a capital-efficient, synergistic growth model:

Bitcoin Treasury: Sound Money Meets Smart Reserves

7 BTC mined to date across Alberta and Ohio (~$750,000 in value)



Up to 50% of capital raises allocated to direct BTC purchases



allocated to Up to 50% of mined BTC retained in corporate treasury



retained in corporate treasury This blended model minimizes volatility while compounding long-term upside in a hard, appreciating asset

Compute Infrastructure: Modular, Mobile, and Scaling Fast

6+ MW operational capacity across three sites, with >0.17 EH/s deployed



across three sites, with deployed Targeting 0.5 EH/s by Q4 2025 and 1 EH/s by Q1 2026



and Powered by 500+ new-gen ASICs and proprietary telemetry for rapid scaling and efficiency

Energy-First Expansion: Monetizing the Bottleneck

Exclusive access to 50+ MW of natural gas , expanding to 100+ MW by 2026



, expanding to Mobile, off-grid systems that bypass utility delays



Integrated ESG tech stack including real-time emissions logging and carbon credit tracking



“Power is the new currency,” added Kahn. “We’re not just building data centers—we’re building power-backed financial infrastructure.”

