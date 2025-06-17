Premier Graphene Announces New Strategic Joint Venture in Unique, Proprietary, Body Armor Protection

Following the Second Pending Contract for Protective Plates, Our Enhanced Proprietary Graphene Technology Will be Initiated for Coating of the Armor

EL CENTRO, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI), formerly Premier Biomedical Inc., announced today, along with its affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI, and Nevada Ballistic Armor Corp., its launch of a multinational joint venture producing highly protective body armor for military.

As part of this collaboration, Premier and HGI Industrial Technologies delivered armored plates for final testing to a Latin American country. The armored plates have already yielded promising results in controlled laboratory environments within the United States. These plates achieved NIJ certification, evidencing compliance with rigorous ballistic standards. Replication of such testing will be performed by such Latin American country’s military in the coming weeks.

This milestone marks a significant step forward for all parties involved. It opens the door for future government contracts valued at 18 million dollars with 3 additional contracts pending. Additionally, it paves the way for Premier and HGI to commence manufacturing of new age ballistic protection gear for further integration of innovative materials, notably graphene, into advanced armor plates and other applications.

“Nevada Ballistic Armor is excited about the giant steps, including its preliminary approvals, accomplished by HGI Industrial Technologies and Premier Graphene Inc. spanning the last 2 years, working with Latin American countries. This is the beginning of our new ballistic armor technology, integrated with advanced novel graphene technologies. We are proud to be a part of this incredibly talented organization,” explained Margo Cadena, CEO of Nevada Ballistic Armor Corp.

Future iterations of these plates will incorporate coatings and testing using HGI’s and Premier Graphene Inc.’s proprietary industrial hemp graphene. They will also have other cutting-edge materials from affiliated entities, including Biographene Technologies.

“This is the moment we have worked so hard to achieve; it has taken many months of hard work and collaboration between all involved,” stated Ivan Mendez, CEO of Premier Graphene.

Ivan Mendez continued, “This was all made possible by our team’s perseverance and not taking 'NO' for an answer. I give credit to Premier president Pedro Mendez and Gustavo Carreño and HGI Rep. Emmanuel Rico for their hard work, perseverance and long hours. This joint venture exemplifies a committed push towards next-generation body armor solutions, promising enhanced protection through the utilization of advanced materials and innovative manufacturing techniques. And kudos to Nevada Ballistic ARMOR Corp., a prominent provider of ballistic protection solutions. Nevada Ballistic ARMOR Corp. brings extraordinary breath of contacts, instrumental to the high-quality manufacturing process, and the manufacturer which has been repeatedly utilized by each of the military organizations involved in these initial transactions.”

About Premier Graphene Inc.:

Premier Graphene Inc. is a leading innovator in graphene technology, dedicated to developing advanced materials for various industries, including defense, automotive, and consumer products.

About HGI Industrial Industries SAPI:

HGI Industrial Industries SAPI specializes in processing industrial hemp into bio graphene, manufacturing high-quality ballistic protection and advanced material integration for military aerospace and civilian use. HGI will specialize in manufacturing plates, armored vehicles for civilian use and military applications.

About Nevada Ballistic ARMOR Corp.:

Nevada Ballistic ARMOR Corp. is a prominent provider of ballistic protection solutions, committed to enhancing safety and security through cutting-edge technology. Its extraordinary breath of contacts was instrumental to the high-quality manufacturing process, and the manufacturer which has been utilized by the military organizations involved in this initial transaction.

