Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size Worth USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8%

A colostomy bag is called as stoma bag, which is a small waterproof pouch used to collect waste from the body.

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/408 Surge in prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases & colorectal cancer cases and development of new ostomy products by a large number of key players drive the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market. Moreover, the launch of innovative products that cater to needs and comfort of patients and rise in number of approvals by regulatory bodies create new opportunities in the coming years.Growth in patient population suffering from colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, and Crohn’s disease and technological advancements leading to production of efficient, skin-friendly, durable, reusable, waterproof, and economical bags drive the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, according to World Ageing 2019 report, there were around 703 million people aged 65 years or more in the world. Therefore, surge in number of geriatric population increases the usage of ostomy drainage bags because of various life-threatening diseases. In August 2019, United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc., held the 7th National Conference at Pennsylvania on ‘discover the world of ostomy product’. Ostomy producers, accessories producers, retailers, and associated assistance organizations visited this conference. Thus, development of new strategies by key players propels the ostomy drainage bags market growth.Surge in innovations in advanced level of healthcare product offerings and increase in cases of inflammatory bowel disease further generate lucrative market growth opportunities. In addition, various conditions such as diabetes and obesity rise the demand for ostomy bags, driving the ostomy drainage bags market size.Based on type, the colostomy bags segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments such as ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, continent ileostomy bags, and continent urostomy bags.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global ostomy drainage bags market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the ostomy drainage bags market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in production of ostomy drainage bags, increase in number of approvals for ostomy products, rise in presence of key players, and surge in development of technology for healthcare. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of colorectal cancer cases, rise in demand for ostomy bags, and growth in health care expenditures.Ostomy drainage bag is a plastic/rubber bag or pouches utilized to collect waste generated by the patient affected by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, and different types of cancer. Ostomy surgery is one of the life-saving processes that permits bodily waste, including urine and stool to pass through a surgically performed stoma on the abdomen.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/408 Leading players of the global ostomy drainage bags market analyzed in the research include ALCARE Co. Ltd., Coloplast A/s, B. 