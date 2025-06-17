Order.co Named One of Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces – Here’s What Sets It Apart

Order.co was recognized in Inc.’s exclusive list of businesses that set the standard for workplace success and excellence in company culture.





NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world’s leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list. This year’s list is the result of a comprehensive evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures – whether in-person or remote.

To determine the final list, Inc. partnered with Quantum Workplace to conduct a detailed employee survey covering key areas like management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Quantum also audited each company’s benefits to assess the full employee experience and calculate final scores. With thousands of companies applying and a highly selective process, only 514 organizations made the cut, including Order.co.

“Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces is an incredible honor,” said Karen Bedell, VP, People at Order.co. “It’s really a testament to the intentional work we’ve put into nurturing a culture where people feel supported and empowered. Our team has stayed grounded in gratitude, humility, and a shared commitment to doing what’s right – for each other and our customers.”

At the heart of Order.co’s workplace culture is a strong commitment to connection, flexibility, and employee well-being. While the company embraces a remote-first workplace that empowers team members to work from anywhere, Order.co also invests in frequent in-person team-building events. From company-wide offsites to local meetups and volunteer opportunities throughout the year, employees across the country enjoy regular collaboration and maintain a strong sense of community.

Alongside its commitment to connection and culture, Order.co also offers a robust benefits package to help employees thrive both personally and professionally. A few of these benefits include:

Flexibility to work from anywhere and access to an HQ in New York City

Comprehensive health coverage, including medical, dental, and vision plans

401(k) with employer match to support long-term financial planning

Memberships to Wellhub and Talkspace

Generous parental leave available from day one

And many more

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

Order.co Team Photo Photo of the Order.co team at a recent gathering in their New York City office

