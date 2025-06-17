Duck Creek Technologies Announces Six New Digital Certifications through Duck Creek University

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced the release of six new digital certifications through Duck Creek University. These certifications are designed to deepen industry expertise, elevate technical knowledge, and drive success across the insurance technology ecosystem.

The newly launched certifications include:

Loss Control Certification

DevOps Certification

Intelligence Certification

Suite Certification

Billing Certification

Reinsurance Certification

Each certification track delivers a structured, role-based learning experience that equips learners with the practical skills needed to implement and optimize Duck Creek solutions. Developed by industry experts and powered by Duck Creek University’s modern learning platform, these certifications align directly with product capabilities and real-world application.

“We are committed to building the future of insurance through education,” said Jeff Reinholtz, Senior Director, Duck Creek University for Duck Creek Technologies. “These new certifications not only validate key competencies but also empower our customers and partners to deliver value faster with confidence.”

All digital credentials earned include a Credly certificate and badge, enabling learners to share their verified achievements on LinkedIn and other platforms. With a focus on flexibility, accessibility, and hands-on learning, Duck Creek University continues to support the growing demand for skilled professionals across the insurance technology landscape.

Visit Duck Creek University for more information about Duck Creek’s world-class learning experience.

