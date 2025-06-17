Intrado’s Landmark ‘State of the 9-1-1 Industry’ Report Charts Future of Emergency Response

Report Highlights Technology Transformation Underway in Public Safety

LONGMONT, Colo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in 9-1-1 communications and technology, today released its 2025 report on the state of the 9-1-1 industry, an in-depth analysis of trends and regulatory developments shaping the future of emergency response. Intrado examines how technology advancements and a growing public safety ecosystem are creating both opportunities and implementation challenges as the industry strives to deploy the enhanced functionality of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) systems.

“We’re witnessing a true technological renaissance in public safety,” said co-author John Snapp, VP of Technology at Intrado. “Innovation is improving 9-1-1 on multiple fronts. Low-earth orbit satellites are now connecting emergency calls from areas previously beyond reliable coverage. Cloud-based systems are improving reliability and security. AI tools are showing promise to process calls more effectively and reduce the significant stress on 9-1-1 telecommunicators.”

The report identifies seven transformative trends reshaping 9-1-1, with valuable insights on how new entrants in the 9-1-1 space are expanding the ability to initiate emergency response. Schools, automotive companies, alarm companies, and consumer device manufacturers are joining traditional players such as public safety answering points (PSAPs), government officials, communications providers, and technology providers in ensuring access to emergency assistance through 9-1-1.

Critical insights from Intrado’s 2025 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report include:

Next Generation 9-1-1 Adoption Advancing Gradually : NG9-1-1 adoption is moving forward, though slowly. Variation in how PSAPs and technology providers interpret and apply common standards, such as i3, adds unnecessary complexity. The FCC has provided needed structure to the deployment process, though federal funding will likely be necessary to achieve end-to-end NG9-1-1 in the U.S.

: NG9-1-1 adoption is moving forward, though slowly. Variation in how PSAPs and technology providers interpret and apply common standards, such as i3, adds unnecessary complexity. The FCC has provided needed structure to the deployment process, though federal funding will likely be necessary to achieve end-to-end NG9-1-1 in the U.S. Cyber Defenses Need Improvement : PSAPs are doing more to protect themselves against the rise in cyberattacks -- such as ransomware, social engineering, and DDoS/TDoS. Greater consistency in security standards across jurisdictions will empower PSAPs to meet the growing threat from nation-state actors.

: PSAPs are doing more to protect themselves against the rise in cyberattacks -- such as ransomware, social engineering, and DDoS/TDoS. Greater consistency in security standards across jurisdictions will empower PSAPs to meet the growing threat from nation-state actors. Satellite Coverage Expanding Access : Supplemental Coverage from Space is transforming the availability of 9-1-1 over satellite and extending emergency communications capabilities.

: Supplemental Coverage from Space is transforming the availability of 9-1-1 over satellite and extending emergency communications capabilities. Artificial Intelligence Tools Emerging : AI tools are becoming available to PSAPs and already helping to solve operational challenges.

: AI tools are becoming available to PSAPs and already helping to solve operational challenges. Cloud Migration Accelerating : More PSAPs are transitioning away from traditional, on-premises solutions to cloud-based call handling systems, reducing risk of system failure and enhancing geographic flexibility.

: More PSAPs are transitioning away from traditional, on-premises solutions to cloud-based call handling systems, reducing risk of system failure and enhancing geographic flexibility. Device Ecosystem Diversifying : 9-1-1 requests for assistance are originating from a wider range of devices and contexts, including smartwatches, IoT devices, and automobile crash scenes.

: 9-1-1 requests for assistance are originating from a wider range of devices and contexts, including smartwatches, IoT devices, and automobile crash scenes. Legislation and Regulation Propel Technology Improvements in 9-1-1: For decades, major technology upgrades and reliability improvements in 9-1-1 have occurred in response to federal law and regulation – for example, requirements on communications providers regarding wireless enhanced 9-1-1, text-to-9-1-1, location accuracy, location-based routing, direct access dialing for 9-1-1, dispatchable location, and now NG9-1-1. An increasing number of states and localities are also now shaping emergency response requirements.



“Our aim in this report is to document emergency communications as it stands today and establish a benchmark for measuring progress,” concluded co-author Lauren Kravetz, VP of Government Affairs at Intrado. “When it comes to 9-1-1 policy, the industry continues to look to the FCC to create the structure for nationwide improvements in 9-1-1 technology and reliability, while state legislation is elevating protections for essential facilities such as schools. Intrado continues to advocate for the 9-1-1 SAVES Act, a path to federal funding to achieve end-to-end NG9-1-1 in the U.S., and broader adoption of technologies that reduce emergency response times, improve PSAP operations, and ultimately save lives.”

Industry Reactions

Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO International)

“We appreciate Intrado's report on the state of 9-1-1, especially as the need to transition from outdated 9-1-1 technology to Next Generation 9-1-1 networks takes on increased urgency in order to protect the public, promote national security, and safeguard against cyberattacks,” said Mel Maier, CEO and Executive Director of APCO International. “To that end, we particularly appreciate that Intrado highlighted APCO's definitive guide to Next Generation 9-1-1 as a resource to assist stakeholders with this vital transition and applaud Intrado's recognition of the critical, expanding role of telecommunicators as 9-1-1 evolves.”

National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA)

“As the voice of State 9-1-1 Programs across the nation, NASNA welcomes Intrado's comprehensive study as a very useful tool to help guide the transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 and other current issues facing 9-1-1,” said Harriet Rennie-Brown, NASNA Executive Director. “This type of strategic analysis strengthens our ability to address the complex issues surrounding how emergency calling is evolving and, ultimately, saving lives.”

National Emergency Number Association (NENA)

“This insightful report not only celebrates the impressive strides made in the evolution of 9-1-1, but also illuminates the challenges and opportunities that remain,” said Brian Fontes, CEO of NENA: The 9-1-1 Association. “It’s a powerful reminder of how critical it is to align 9-1-1 with the way people communicate today.”

North Carolina 911 Board

“Having been asked to review Intrado’s State of the 9-1-1 Industry Report prior to publication, I am pleased to share with my colleagues across the country in the 9-1-1 community how impressed I am with the thoroughness and depth of the report. I have not read a more comprehensive document regarding 9-1-1 in many years,” said L.V. Pokey Harris, Executive Director of the North Carolina 911 Board. “I encourage those associated with 9-1-1 in any manner, regardless of your level of experience or years of engagement, whether ‘betwixt or between,’ to set aside some dedicated and focused time to read it, and to also share with others in your network who are associated with 9-1-1 in any capacity.”

Intrado’s 2025 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report is available for download at: www.intrado.com/resources/state-of-the-9-1-1-industry-report-2025.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

