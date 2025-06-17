Intermex and the New York Red Bulls Join Forces to Bring Financial Services to Northeastern Communities Through the Shared Passion for Soccer

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) ("Intermex" or the "Company"), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced a new official partnership with the New York Red Bulls, one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic and community-focused clubs. This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to serving and celebrating the diverse cultural richness of the Latino community, using soccer as a powerful platform for connection.

With over 85 million soccer fans across the United States and Latinos representing nearly 70% of MLS viewership, this partnership with the New York Red Bulls strengthens Intermex’s commitment to remain close to its customers in the northeast region — not only through financial services, but by supporting the sport that represents identity, family, and tradition for millions of Latino households.

"Intermex was built by Latinos for Latinos. Partnering with the New York Red Bulls allows us to engage directly with the vibrant northeast latin communities we proudly serve, in one of the most culturally diverse regions in the world," said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex. "NY Red Bulls represents the cutting edge of the sport, This partnership demonstrates Intermex’s ambition to expand, grow, and redefine what it means to move money and provide financial services with meaning in the digital age."

"The Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Stadium are proud to welcome Intermex to our club and venue," said Scott Epstein, Head of Corporate Partnerships, New York Red Bulls. "As valued partners, we both pride ourselves on the exceptional customer and fan experience we strive to deliver."

Through this partnership, Intermex and the New York Red Bulls will collaborate on in-stadium activations, community outreach events, and cultural initiatives that spotlight the passion, pride, and identity that soccer brings to Latino families across the Tri-State area.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to enable consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Learn more at www.intermexonline.com.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 29 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). The club is owned by the global energy drink and media company Red Bull GmbH and plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Since joining MLS as a founding member in 1996, the Red Bulls have won three Supporters’ Shields, earned multiple playoff appearances, and continue to serve as a leader in youth development through its Academy system. The club is deeply committed to connecting with the diverse communities of the New York and New Jersey metro area through soccer, community programs, and fan engagement. For more information, visit www.newyorkredbulls.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Sadowski

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@intermexusa.com

305-671-8000

