Fengate Asset Management and Tilbury Properties achieve financial close on new student residence in Ontario

SARNIA, Ontario, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate), in partnership with Tilbury Properties (Tilbury), today announced financial close on a new student residence at Lambton College in Sarnia. The residence will provide much-needed accommodation to 311 college students when it opens in September 2027.

Fengate and Tilbury were selected to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain the new on-campus residence following a competitive procurement process. Fengate is managing the investment on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and its affiliated entities, including an investment by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

Located in the heart of Lambton County, Lambton College is a globally recognized leader in education, innovation, and applied research. As the sole post-secondary institution in the region, the College plays a vital role in the community, driving economic development and diversification, propelling social and environmental innovation, and providing quality education to domestic and international students to ensure a thriving skilled workforce.

“Fengate looks forward to bringing its deep institutional project experience to this new campus residence to provide modern, sustainable accommodation opportunities to Lambton College students in 2027,” said Mac Bell, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments at Fengate.

Fengate delivered and is operating the Emily Carr University of Art + Design in British Columbia (B.C.) – the only specialized post-secondary institution in B.C. In 2023, the firm also completed a public-private partnership bundle of six schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to provide state-of-the-art schools and 8,000 new desks for K-8 and middle school students.

“Tilbury is proud to partner with Lambton College on this exciting new student residence,” said Michael Kaye, Founding Partner at Tilbury. “This thoughtfully designed project will modernize the College’s on-campus housing and support the academic and personal success of students for decades to come.”

Specializing in purpose-built student accommodation, Tilbury takes a collaborative, hands-on approach with its post-secondary partners. The company prides itself on tailoring each project to meet the unique needs of academic institutions, creating exceptional living and learning environments. In September 2025, Tilbury will open a 452-bed residence and dining hall at the University of Windsor, further demonstrating its leadership in on-campus housing development.

The new campus residence at Lambton College will incorporate energy-efficient systems and sustainable building materials to minimize environmental footprint and will include landscaped green spaces to enhance the campus environment.

Construction is scheduled to start later this month.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $10 billion of capital commitments under management. The firm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com .

About Tilbury

Tilbury Properties is a Canadian real estate development firm focused on purpose-built student housing. Founded in 2020, the company has over 1,000 student beds in various stages of development, making it one of the leading developers in Canada’s student housing sector. Learn more at www.tilburyprop.com .

Media Contact

Maddison Sharples

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

Fengate Asset Management

+1 416-254-3326

Maddison.Sharples@fengate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.