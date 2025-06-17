Rezolve Ai to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Hosted by Northland Capital Markets and Roth Capital Partners

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announces that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences later this month.

Daniel M. Wagner, Rezolve Ai’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will attend the Northland Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Mr. Wagner will also attend the 15th Annual Roth London Conference on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Investors who wish to request a meeting with Rezolve Ai at either conference should contact their representative at the sponsoring investment firm.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

CORE IR

+15162222560

investors@rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.