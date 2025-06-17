Rocket Doctor Launches Virtual Care Program with Central California Alliance for Health to Expand Access for Medi-Cal Patients

Partnership now live, with services available for eligible patients across Central California

●Rocket Doctor has officially launched its partnership with Central California Alliance for Health, a Medi-Cal managed care plan serving ~450,000 members across Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

●The partnership delivers tele-urgent care, primary care, and specialty services via Rocket Doctor’s virtual care platform.

●Rocket Doctor physicians are fully credentialed within the Alliance’s provider network, billing directly for services.

●The program aims to reduce unnecessary ER visits, shorten wait times, and improve timely access to care for plan members.

●The Agreement began on January 1, 2025, with promotion on the Alliance’s Urgent Care section of their website.

Under the Agreement, Rocket Doctor is delivering tele-urgent care, primary care, and specialist services to Alliance members via its innovative digital health platform and marketplace. The initiative is designed to reduce emergency room visits, shorten wait times, and improve timely access to care for underserved and rural populations enrolled in Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in ensuring that high-quality care reaches patients when and where they need it most,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor. “Together with the Alliance, we’re helping improve access for Medi-Cal beneficiaries - with technology that brings doctors into the home and a care model that’s rooted in equity and convenience.”

The collaboration enables Rocket Doctor physicians to be fully credentialed within the Alliance’s provider network, which includes nearly 14,000 clinicians and multiple hospitals. The program is structured under a fee-for-service agreement, with physicians reimbursed directly by the Alliance at negotiated rates.

The partnership is now live, and Rocket Doctor is officially welcoming eligible members of Central California Alliance for Health to access virtual care services. Through this new offering, Alliance members can now connect with board-certified physicians from the comfort of their homes - helping expand access to timely, high-quality care across the region.

“We’re proud to partner with Rocket Doctor to meet our members where they are, not just geographically, but in how they access care,” said Dr. Omar Guzman, Chief Health Equity Officer at Central California Alliance for Health. “This collaboration allows us to bring timely, physician-led care to individuals who often face the steepest barriers to access. It’s a model that puts equity into action.”

Services include virtual consultations with board-certified physicians across a range of disciplines, with referrals made as clinically indicated to the right provider in the right location. Importantly, the model complements, rather than replaces, existing primary and specialty care services, acting as an extension of the care team to increase system capacity and responsiveness.

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality comprehensive care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Visit www.rocketdoctor.io or contact media@rocketdoctor.io .

About Central California Alliance for Health

The Alliance is a regional Medi-Cal managed care health plan established in 1996, dedicated to improving access to health care for nearly 450,000 members in Merced, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Mariposa and San Benito counties. Operating under the state’s County Organized Health System (COHS) model, the Alliance connects members with providers to deliver timely services and care, emphasizing prevention, early detection and effective treatment. With a vision of “healthy people, healthy communities,” the Alliance remains committed to enhancing access to quality health care for its members. For more information, visit www.thealliance.heath .

Learn more at: www.thealliance.health

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.

Learn more at: www.treatment.com or contact info@treatment.com .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

‎ Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO – Treatment.com AI Inc.

‎ Email: ehamza@treatment.com

‎ Media inquiries: media@rocketdoctor.io

‎ Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

