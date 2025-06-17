Labviva Announces Key Executive Appointments to Drive Global Expansion

Company scales leadership to accelerate growth and reinforce market position as the leader in AI-powered life sciences procurement

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading AI procurement platform for life sciences, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of three key executives: Renika Sehgal as Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Jennifer Olszewski as Chief Marketing Officer, and Nick Premnath as Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy. This announcement follows the company's recent $25 million Series B funding round, the hiring of European General Manager Dr. Carlo Iannicola, and the establishment of its international headquarters in London. These new appointments round out a global executive team that is uniquely capable of driving Labviva’s next phase of growth.

“Labviva provides significant cost savings and efficiencies for research organizations worldwide, which is enabling our growth despite federal research funding cuts, tariffs, and trade wars,” said Siamak Baharloo , co-founder and CEO of Labviva. “Today, I’m delighted to announce the carefully selected appointments of Renika, Jennifer, and Nick to our team. I look forward to their strategic contributions as we expand operations globally.”

New Appointments Deepen Labviva’s Executive Bench

Renika Sehgal, COO & CFO

Renika brings two decades of experience leading strategic financial and operational transformation, mainly in global healthcare and technology companies. At Labviva, she will oversee all financial and corporate operating activities, focused on supporting Labviva’s continued growth. Most recently, Renika served as the Chief Financial Officer at Biofourmis, a health technology & clinical service company, where she was a critical leader in enabling growth and executing a strategic merger. Earlier in her career, Renika was CFO at Cynosure and held segment CFO roles within GE Healthcare and American Tower, where she developed expertise in scaling both small and large-scale business across multiple markets. Renika holds a BS degree from Babson College.

Jennifer Olszewski, CMO

Jennifer is a seasoned marketing executive with three decades of experience building strong brands, increasing shareholder value, and facilitating profitable exits. As CMO, Jennifer oversees corporate, customer, and product marketing, as well as public relations and industry analyst relations. In 2003, Jennifer founded PenVine, a public relations firm that represents large multi-billion-dollar companies, unicorns, and startups across the global technology ecosystem. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Orcom, where she successfully rebranded the legacy software company by defining its Software as a Service (SaaS) go-to-market model. Her efforts generated significant marketing momentum, ultimately leading to Orcom's acquisition by Alliance Data Systems.

Nick Premnath, SVP of Commercial Strategy

Nick Premnath has joined Labviva as SVP of Commercial Strategy, where he’ll lead the commercial organization and overall go-to-market strategy. Nick brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of R&D and technology, with a track record of advising top life sciences companies on digital transformation and scaling high-performing commercial teams. Prior to Labviva, he held leadership roles in business development, consulting, and engineering across Science Exchange, Deloitte, Merck, Stryker, and Johnson & Johnson. He holds BS and MS degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University.

“This has been a momentous year for Labviva, and we’ve reached a point where expanding our executive leadership team is essential for continuing our upward trajectory,” said Nick Rioux, co-founder and CTO of Labviva. “Since our founding, Siamak and I have taken on many roles to build Labviva from the ground up. We are excited to welcome these exceptional leaders who will help us expand customer support, forge relationships with new suppliers and manufacturers, and advance the digital transformation of the life sciences industry, beginning with procurement.”

To learn more about Labviva, visit www.labviva.com .

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, consumables, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at www.labviva.com.

