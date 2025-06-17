Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Networking Event during Africa Green Hydrogen Summit

Programme Director.

Ministers of our National Departments,

Minister from the African Continent

Government Representatives from around the world

Representatives from national, provincial and local governments.

Heads of Organizations/Institutions.

Chief Executive Officers.

Representatives from the Private Sector

Members of the Media.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good afternoon

Thank you all for making the time to join us for this important DSTI Networking Event. Today marks more than just a side event; it is a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey to build and advance our home-grown innovation.

South Africa’s commitment towards the hydrogen economy started in 2007 when the Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Strategy was approved by Cabinet.

To date, the South African Government has invested at least R1.4 billion in the development of the hydrogen economy. Through these investments, to date, value-added components have been developed that will position South Africa to be a significant player in the global market. These include:

Catalysts and membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for fuel cells

Catalysts and catalyst coated membranes for hydrogen production

Metal hydride-based hydrogen storage technologies for heavy duty vehicles (such as forklifts) and refueling stations

Furthermore, these value-added components have been tested and validated through various deployments such as stationary fuel cells to power critical infrastructure and in mobile applications such as hydrogen-powered forklifts and scooters. Just over 70% of the intellectual property from the Hydrogen South Africa Programme is linked to commercial products, translating to at least R15 million of commercial sales generated from the centres of competence to date.

To support the scalability and uptake of clean hydrogen solutions, the Hydrogen Society Roadmap was approved by Cabinet on the 14th of September 2021. As the DSTI, we pride ourselves that the development of the Hydrogen Society Roadmap was an extensive, comprehensive and inclusive stakeholder consultation process.

The Hydrogen Society Roadmap identified various sectors (including primary industrial sectors) in South Africa that can benefit from the uptake of hydrogen-related technologies and levers that will enable competitive hydrogen production in the country to address the projected domestic and global demand.

The roadmap maps out the potential economic benefits (export revenue, import replacement, local manufacturing, job creation, new industry creation, energy security, emissions reduction etc.) that could be realized by South Africa. The benefits may be unlocked through implementing projects aimed at realizing the six high-level outcomes, which include hydrogen production, establishing local manufacturing capabilities, human capital development, supporting a just energy transition, as well as decarbonization of industrial and transport sectors.

Ladies and gentlemen, the DSTI continues to affirm and convey its fervent belief that commercialization and sustainable local manufacturing can be enhanced through:

The integration of locally developed intellectual property in the form of value-added components in all the catalytic projects to establish a robust baseline of local capabilities and supply chain

The use of smart inbound technology transfer, where synergies exist with global original equipment manufacturers

The Department conveys a message that South Africa has the potential to sell green hydrogen and green ammonia at globally competitive prices as well as the ability to create an enabling ecosystem that supports hydrogen innovation and skills development. South Africa also has a healthy portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in key components that are ready to be integrated in commercial products, to achieve enhanced commercialization and sustainable local manufacturing.

To ensure that the local hydrogen economy is in line with global developments, South Africa, through the DSTI, continues to participate in several international forums and has formalized partnerships with key stakeholders. These include (to mention but a few):

The International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE). South Africa through the DSTI was the chair of the IPHE from 2022 to 2024

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Anglo American Platinum Limited

Sasol

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Airports Company South Africa

Going forward, the DSTI would like to work with all the key stakeholders represented in today’s event in:

Supporting an inclusive and just energy transition

Supporting South Africa’s efforts towards a diversified, secure, affordable and low carbon energy mix

Facilitating and supporting the development of regional value chains focused on local value addition of energy transition minerals

Scaling up deployment of low carbon energy technology innovations in partnership with other stakeholders in support of service delivery

Mobilising resources to commercialize locally developed intellectual property in support of new sources of growth and industrialization

Supporting the development of skills in emerging energy technologies in support of local manufacturing

I thank you.