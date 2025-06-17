Minister Senzo Mchunu: Media briefing on HRM matters

Let me acknowledge the presence of:

1. It has been 11 months and 14 days since the new administration was ushered in, and the new Ministry coming into the SAPS.

2. Shortly after joining the Ministry, we received an elaborate orientation from the SAPS top management, taking stock of the portfolio, various programmes aimed at fighting crime as well as the organogram.

3. Upon studying the organogram as well as some programmes within Human Resources, it became clear that while they had served their purpose in many respects, they also presented several shortcomings.

4. We thereafter noted that changes were necessary in order to achieve our impact and intensify the fight against crime and criminals. Where changes were necessary, we have implemented them and will continue to do so. We appreciate the cooperation of the SAPS top Management. Some of the changes which have been effected are systems driven and relate to the organogram as well as other human resource aspects such as promotions.

5. The changes have been influenced by the priorities of the 7th Administration, where the feeling of safety is central - people need to feel and be safe. So, the changes being effected are to achieve exactly that.

6. We realised that we needed to optimise how our personnel works and how they are motivated and incentivised. So, we have applied our minds on how we can be optimise on this in pursuit of the same goal.

7. Whilst the recent crime statistics indicate a decrease in a number of crimes, the sentiments expressed by citizens, which we agree with, is that the crime levels in our country are far too high. Murder, the proliferation of illegal firearms, and drug trafficking are but a few of the critical crimes we have prioritised. These crimes continue to rob families of their loved ones, destabilise communities, and undermine the development of our nation.

8. In April this year, we convened the National Policing Summit under the theme: “Efficiency In Action: Optimising South Africa’s Policing Potential.” The Summit brought together key stakeholders and role-players in policing and crime prevention. From it emerged a number of outcomes which are already being implemented, and I want to assure the public that we will keep them informed on our progress every step of the way.

9. Alongside the outcomes of the Summit, we identified several critical enablers that will support and strengthen our fight against crime. These include:

9.1. The adoption and improvement of technology to enhance our ability to detect, respond, and analyse crime. Technology is a key component of our overall system, covering a range of areas in policing.

9.2. The strengthening of Crime Intelligence, so we can move from reactive to proactive policing.

9.3. Capacitating and upskilling our detectives, who remain on the frontline of our most complex investigations.

9.4. The expansion and upgrading of forensic services, which play an integral role in securing successful prosecutions.

9.5. Improving our fleet management and infrastructure, along with a police station procurement system.

9.6. And finally, enhancing the overall working environment for our officers, because morale, working conditions, and adequate resources matter deeply to performance and effectiveness.

10. To give full effect to these enablers, we have engaged SAPS top management and Organised Labour on proposed changes to the organisational structure. I am pleased to announce that all the necessary consultation processes have been finalised within the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC).

11. Among the changes to be implemented:

11.1. Effective and efficient policing is characterised by more visibility. The current Visible Policing division has been restructured to enhance proactive policing, increase visibility, and better utilise our specialised units. As such, we now introduce two separate divisions:

11.2. Division: Visible Policing, which will focus on visible policing and frontline service delivery.

11.3. Division: Operational Response Services, which will take responsibility for specialised operations, as well as border and national security. I can confirm that the appointment process for the Divisional Commissioner of Operational Response Services is at an advanced stage.

12. Furthermore, the Division: Detective and Forensic Services will be split into two distinct divisions:

12.1. Detective Services, and

12.2. Forensic Services.

13. These structural changes are not just about form—they are about function. They will allow for clearer mandates, improved focus, and more agile responses to the complex crime challenges we face.

14. We have partnered with Business Against Crime South Africa on several initiatives. Firstly, we will be piloting the automation of five identified police stations in a number of provinces throughout the country. We will also focus on the capacitation of our detectives, the construction and equipping of forensic laboratories, and the integration of state-of-the-art technology to support investigations. We are also looking at how we can better integrate and optimise our existing technologies to ensure we stay ahead of criminal syndicates.

15. We currently have Cooperation Agreements in place with all the metros in the country and they have led to increased cooperation in the fight against crime through the pooling of resources and better coordination.

16. The SAPS and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, are currently running a pilot project at the Grassy Park Police Station in the Western Cape, where a dedicated legal professional has been placed on site to assist with case development, statement taking, and legal support. This project has yielded promising results and serves as a critical turning point in our fight against organised crime and gang violence. I addressed attendees at an event organised by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime this past Monday, where we invited business to come on board on the initiative as we are looking to expand the project nationwide. We look forward to the positive feedback on that.

17. Concerning promotions, we intend to develop a promotion system (vertically and horizontally) as incentives to recognise the service and dedication of police officers (with motivation in mind). The current backlog experienced in the promotion of members is being addressed; the National Commissioner will give the specifics on that.

18.We note with concern that there are members of the SAPS who still persist on engaging in corrupt activities as evidenced by the 392 dismissals in the previous financial year; the number is significantly lower in this financial year.

19. As I conclude, yesterday the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found three police officers (Warrant Officers) who were attached to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, guilty of corruption after they tried to solicit a bribe to not effect arrests. The trio was remanded in custody and sentencing will be handed down on 19 June 2025. We have unequivocally stated that there is no tolerance for corruption within the SAPS and we repeat it today.

20. We have heard in the media about the increasing taxi violence in the country. We want to send a warning to the taxi industry, against their industry being sustained through blood and non-compliance. We also want to warn police against entangling themselves in taxi affairs as it compromises them – and through them, law enforcement.

21. Ladies and gentlemen, the changes to be implemented within the SAPS are a moment of renewal for it. We have laid the groundwork, we have built consensus, and we have the full weight of commitment behind us. What lies ahead is the hard but necessary work of implementation.

22. We are under no illusion about the scale of the challenge. But we are equally clear about our resolve: we are committed to transforming and improving policing in South Africa. We are committed to protecting our communities. And most of all, we are committed to ensuring that every South African is—and feels—safe.

I thank you