Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: U20 African Mayors’ Assembly tour to the Union Buildings

The Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya

Delegates and Members of the African Mayors’ Assembly Management of The Presidency

Ladies and Gentlemen Good Afternoon.

“Heritage is what is preserved from the past as the living collective memory of a people not only to inform the present about the past but also to equip successive generations to fashion their future. It is what creates a sense of identity and assures rootedness and continuity, so that what is brought out by dynamism of culture is not changed for its own sake, but it is a result of people’s conscious choice to create a better life.”

This definition from the National Heritage Council provides an important conceptual tool to understanding the importance of heritage in general and world heritage sites in particular.

In July 2024, sitting in Delhi, India; the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Committee inscribed the Union Buildings as a world heritage site.

For the its part, The Presidency is still elaborating plans on the management of this site; properly to give practical meaning “not only to inform the present about the past but also to equip successive generations to fashion their future.”

These operational plans will be announced on our website, including the creation of the visitors centre to manage visitors flow.

As the Presidency and I indeed speak for the President, we are elated by your presence here to tour this beautiful site. We thank very much each of the Mayors and African city governments present here today.

A special extension of appreciation goes to the Executive Mayor of Tshwane; the host extraordinaire of the U20, African Mayors Assembly. As you very well may know, the City of Tshwane, is also the host of our national seat of Government, at whose preeminent and symbolic building, I have the singular honour to receive and welcome you all.

For very many years in the past, this very building was a symbol of oppression and division, yet paradoxically, union being its name. The union it then represented, was the union of whites against blacks in general and Africans in particular. It was a union of repression and oppression by one against the other. This is the collective memory whose preservation is entrusted on us the living, so that we give due respect to the past, present and future.

Indeed today, this building evokes memories of the consistent battles fought to win our peace and the true unity we have today. Today, the building is the symbol of the union of all our people, diverse in the culture yet sharing a common heritage.

The memories of the past and our management of the present should and must form the impulses that “equip successive generations to fashion their future.”

I hope as you prepare to go back home, you have experienced the hospitality of our nation and will soon as return with your families for leisure.

Esteem members of the African Mayors’ Assembly, I have made all these long winded remarks to simply say: welcome to the Union Buildings and enjoy your tour.

Ke a leboga!