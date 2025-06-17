Minister Angie Motshekga: Arrival of troops from SADC Mission in DRC

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media,

Senior Leadership of the DOD and the SANDF Distinguished guests,

Good Afternoon

It is with immense pride and a profound sense of gratitude that I stand before you today. On May 4th, 2025, we announced the phased withdrawal of our courageous soldiers who were deployed under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as SAMIDRC.

This announcement followed extensive regional diplomatic engagements, high-level consultations with various role players, and a demonstrable progress in peace efforts within the Mission Area in Eastern DRC, specifically the Goma and Sake territories. As you are aware, our SANDF troops were deployed alongside our esteemed sister partners, Tanzania and Malawi.

As I give this address, I am accompanied by members of the Military Command Council.

Today, we are delighted to announce to the people of South Africa that the first group two hundred and forty (249) nine off South African troops who served on this vital Mission are due to arrive on South African soil from Tanzania.

It is worth noting that part of this meticulous withdrawal process includes the safe return of all our Prime Mission Equipment, which is ongoing. As stated by the Chief of the SANDF during our last media briefing on this matter, we shall not leave even a pin behind. All necessary logistical support will continue until the withdrawal is fully completed.

We are fully aware that half the work is done in terms Prime Mission Equipment movement, hence we are working around the clock with our counterparts in the region to ensure that the process runs expeditiously with minimal logistical risks. We want to assure the people of South Africa that we shall continue to keep them abreast of developments as the process unfolds.

The idea of seeing our soldiers in good spirits and genuinely excited to be home not only speaks volumes of their unwavering patriotism but is also a powerful expression of their steadfast commitment to defend the territorial integrity of the Republic and support its people – a constitutional mandate every member of the South African National Defence Force lives and serves by.

Our main focus from now on is to prioritise their standard procedure of demobilisation. This will include crucial psychosocial sessions, after which they will return to their respective units and, thereafter, be reunited with their families.

Allow me to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to my counterparts of the SAMIDRC Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), the Minister of Defence of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Malawi, for their collective efforts and significant contributions in this difficult mission where all of us tragically lost soldiers in battle. I wish to thank the Government of Rwanda for allowing us safe passage through their territory and for United Republic of Tanzania for affording all our troops a conducive green zone.

Allow me to reiterate that South Africa remains steadfastly committed to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Region.

With all said, we are currently experiencing logistical challenges with regards to the landing time of our troops today. The indication is that the arrival has been delayed due to the technical and logistical challenges with the contracted airline which are being attended to by SADC. We have been assured that they are already on board and will definitely arrive anytime today or tomorrow. We will continuously keep the media informed on any development.

I now invite the Chief of Joint Operations of the South African National Defence Force, Lieutenant General Siphiwe Sangweni, to take us through the operational matters regarding their arrival time and other logistical arrangements of the withdrawal process in collaboration with the SADC.

Thank you.

