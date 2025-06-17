Gauteng Roads and Transport on Golden Highway R553 rehabilitation project

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport welcomes the resumption of rehabilitation works along the Golden Highway (R553) following protest action leading to temporary stoppage last week.

LoneRock Construction, as a main contractor, has since resumed attending to a set of demands by local, small, and medium enterprises. The main contractor has since responded positively to the demands and engagements are continuing.

These latest developments have led to the resumption of roadworks.

Local businesses had voiced grievances about the perceived exclusion of a preferential procurement clause in the hiring of workers for the project, amongst others.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has moved to assure the public that the provincial government remains committed to ensuring fairness in both hiring and procurement processes in public projects.

“We recognise the frustrations of affected community members, particularly concerning access to employment and subcontracting opportunities in public infrastructure projects. It is for this reason that, upon being made aware of the challenges, we immediately intervened and held engagements with affected parties,” noted the MEC.

"As the Department, we would like to assure the public that we remain fully committed to the principles of inclusive economic transformation, community empowerment, and transparent procurement processes, in accordance with national legislation,” she said.

The MEC has further urged local businesses and community members to engage formal channels, including project steering committees, ward councillors, and the project liaison offices to ensure grievances are addressed and amicable solutions sought.

She further condemned actions of those who disrupt construction sites with the aim to extort, intimidate, and cause violence.

"The Department condemns any acts of violence, property damage, or obstruction of public roads and urges all affected parties to operate within the law as we work towards a solution that embodies fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

"We remain open to engaging all stakeholders to strengthen our collective commitment to transformation, empowerment, and socio-economic development in the communities we serve,” stressed the MEC.

Notwithstanding the delays, the MEC has also said the project should be delivered within budget and without unnecessary delays.

It remains the duty of the Department to ensure that policies and practices align with legal and ethical standards of empowerment, equity, and social justice.

The Department is currently reviewing the procurement and employment processes applied in the project in question in order to assess compliance with the legislative requirements.

If any non-compliance is identified, the Department will take corrective actions to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

Enquiries:

King Mthombeni

Media Relations

Cell: 071 400 0915

Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA