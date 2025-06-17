Lifeist Wellness Inc. Launches Mikra's Mind-First Movement, Redefining High-Performance Excellence

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0), a health-tech wellness company advancing the science of human performance, announces the launch of the Mind-First Movement through its performance-focused brand Mikra. This brand evolution positions mental performance as the essential foundation of high performance, both in sport and in life.

The Mind-First Movement reflects a growing recognition in achieving high-performance: the mind drives how we train, perform, and recover. Through precision-formulated supplements and a multi-channel strategy focused on education and real-world experience, Mikra is creating practical, science-backed solutions for the often-overlooked mental dimensions of training, performance, and recovery.

“Performance begins in the mind—with how clearly you can think, how long you can stay focused, and how well you recover,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. “With the Mind-First Movement, we’re bringing more attention—and intention—to the mental side of performance, with formulas designed to support focus, cognitive endurance, and full-spectrum mental recovery.”

This strategic shift builds on recent operational investment, including product innovation, subscription optimization, and enhancements to Mikra’s direct-to-consumer platform. The result is a stronger, more focused foundation from which to expand customer reach and deepen engagement with high-performing individuals.

A System for Mind-First Performance

The Mind-First Movement is built around a three-stage model designed to support mental preparedness, peak output, and recovery:

Prepare: Support for clarity, memory, and mental sharpness

Support for clarity, memory, and mental sharpness Perform: Support for focus and sustained cognitive function under pressure

Support for focus and sustained cognitive function under pressure Recover: Support for stress regulation, nervous system function, and restoring the body back to a balanced, resilient state





Multi-Channel Rollout to Bring the Movement to Life

To accelerate awareness and adoption of this new approach, Mikra is activating a cross-platform rollout centered around education, access, and community:

Athlete & Creator Storytelling: Real-life accounts of mental pressure, performance, and recovery from athletes and high performers

Retail & Studio Pilots: Product trials in gyms, wellness spaces, and clinical environments

Educational Collaborations: Podcasts, digital content, and partnerships to share the science and purpose of the Mind-First approach

Sampling & Community Engagement: Targeted activations at events and races Digital sampling via affiliate partners and creators User-generated content campaigns showing real results Live Events: Wellness panels, athlete meetups, and pop-up experiences to foster connection and conversation around mental performance







Mikra’s Mind-First Formulations

This strategic evolution builds on Mikra’s recent launches of three daily supplements aligned with the Prepare–Perform–Recover model:

CLARITY (Prepare): A foundational nootropic blend that supports mental clarity, memory, and long-term brain health

A foundational nootropic blend that supports mental clarity, memory, and long-term brain health HYDRATE (Perform): A clean electrolyte formula that helps sustain cognitive and physical performance under pressure

A clean electrolyte formula that helps sustain cognitive and physical performance under pressure CALM (Recover): A reformulated daily supplement with GABA, L-Theanine, saffron, and calming botanicals to support stress regulation and recovery—especially through better, more restorative sleep





Additional Mind-First products will launch later this month, including a reformulation of Mikra’s flagship CellF supplement later this summer, further strengthening the system for daily mental performance support.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifeist is a health-tech wellness company that believes in building performance from within. Through its innovative portfolio of consumer brands—including Mikra—Lifeist is creating a new standard in mental and physical optimization. Learn more at: www.lifeist.com | www.wearemikra.com

For further information, please contact:

Andrea Judge CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Matt Coltura

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-886-6200

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.